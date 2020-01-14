Your daily horoscope: January 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be a bit more impulsive than usual this year but that’s okay. In fact, it could work in your favour in that you are happy to take chances while others hold back in case they get it wrong. You know that wrongs can always be made right again.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart urges you to go all out to make a name for yourself in the wider world. You know you are more talented than most of the people you work with, so why isn’t it you in the top office?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more adventurous you are over the next few weeks the more likely it is you will find the things, and the people, that can make your life complete. Whatever else you do Taurus, don’t settle for second best, not today, not tomorrow, not ever.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be oblivious to the world outside your head at the moment. Whether or not that is a good thing remains to be seen but at some stage you will need to reconnect with wider reality – it’s really not such a bad place to be.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can make yourself extremely popular today, simply by going along with what those around you want to do. Yes, it may be a bore at times, but if you are patient and if you resolve to make the best of the situation it shouldn’t be too bad.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets urge you to get up and out, and get stuck into a task that should have been finished by now. It’s okay to be lazy occasionally – essential even – but you have spent too long admiring your reflection in the mirror. Do something big!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Nothing is beyond you Virgo. With so much positive cosmic activity in and around the most dynamic area of your chart it really does not matter what challenges you have to face, you will overcome each and every one of them with ease.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must stay true to your feelings Libra. Some people may try to convince you to be more rational today but your emotions are an essential part of you and must not be ignored. Being able to feel is what makes you human.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your powers of persuasion will help immensely with your aims and ambitions over the next few days. You must, however, make sure that your way with words is used not just to enrich or amuse yourself, but for the wider good as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You cannot cling to the old way of doing things, and if you don’t recognize that now then what occurs over the next few days will hammer the point home in ways you cannot ignore. It’s time to move on. Think of the future, not of the past.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make use of Mercury’s last couple of days in your sign to focus on the things that matter to you personally. If it’s true that your thoughts create reality then what you create now is sure to be a part of your world for a long time to come.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something you once feared no longer seems to hold any terrors for you and that can only be a good thing. Looking back, you will recognize that you allowed what should have been minor worries build into major threats, but only in your mind.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your views and opinions will change radically over the second half of the month and one opinion in particular will go through a 180-degree turn. Thankfully you are the kind of person who isn’t afraid to change in the light of new information.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com