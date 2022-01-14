Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must be ruthlessly honest with yourself over the coming year, both in your personal affairs and in your career. If your life isn’t moving in the direction you want it to go then admit that fact and start making necessary changes – the bigger the better.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are tired of seeing those of lesser ability being rewarded and promoted ahead of you then maybe you need to change the direction of your ambitions. Give some thought today to how you can give your career the kick-start it clearly needs.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your credibility on the work front may be called into question today and over the weekend as Mercury begins one of its retrograde phases. You won’t change the way people think about you by getting angry or upset about it. Instead, learn not to care.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are increasingly aware that you may have to give up something that has been of value to you in the past. The planets suggest it is no big deal and that once you let it go it’s unlikely you will ever think about it again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your options have been limited of late but it won’t be long before you start making progress again. You do, however, need to be aware that your finances are still under considerable pressure, so don’t spend money that you don’t possess.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone will try to play on your sympathies over the next few days and if you fall for it they won’t give you a moment’s peace. The simple fact is they have brought their difficulties on themselves and you are under no obligation to ride to the rescue.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As Mercury, your ruler, now turns retrograde in the work area of your chart you must refuse to take on extra chores and responsibilities. It won’t be easy saying “no” to certain people but if you don’t they may start to act as if they own you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t like having to turn away those who come to you looking for help but that’s what you need to do now. You simply don’t have the time and energy to spare to sort out other people’s problems, not when you’ve got so many of your own!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be tempted to tell someone what you think they want to hear but that could lead to unexpected repercussions both for them and for you. Honesty is one of your most admirable traits – don’t abandon it, not even for the best of reasons.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must not allow other people to talk you into going along with plans that are clearly ill-conceived. They may not be able to see that fact but you do, so put some distance between you so the consequences of their actions can’t hurt you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you let your fears get the better of you today it may be several weeks before you regain control of them. You must be ruthlessly realistic about your current position but you must also believe that you can improve things each and every day.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mercury turns retrograde in your sign today, which means a situation you thought had been resolved will need to be dealt with all over again. A few weeks from now you may look back and realize it wasn’t necessary, but can you afford to take the chance?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to let someone know that you’ve had your fill of being pushed around and that from here on in you will decide what actions you are going to take. They can only have power over you if you give them that power, so don’t!

