HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

This could be a turbulent year in that so many of the things you have come to rely on fall apart with worrying ease. On the plus side, you will then have more room in your life to set the agenda and start moving in a more profitable direction.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Little things will get under your skin more than you would like this weekend but try not to snap at people because of it. Those who know you well will read the signs and stay out of your way. Those who will have to grin and bear it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something will slow you down and maybe even trip you up this weekend but it’s not the end of the world so don’t overreact. The best way to deal with setbacks is to greet them with a smile and make believe you’re really not that bothered.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Be wary of anyone who tries to appeal to your heart while at the same time steering you away from the facts. The planets warn you could lose out in a big way if you let others persuade you to accept what you know, deep down, to be rubbish.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more you give in to other people’s demands this weekend the more oppressive those demands will become. At some point you are going to have to draw a line in the sand and say “enough is enough” – and this time you must mean it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

While others are losing their heads and running around in a blind panic this weekend you will be looking at the situation clearly and calmly and making a rational assessment of what needs to be done. That alone gives you a huge advantage over your rivals.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means express yourself over the next 48 hours, as forcefully as you think is necessary, but don’t expect it to be all one-way traffic. You’re not the only one with strong opinions and some of those opinions could be of a somewhat personal nature!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to say or do anything that people in positions of power might take exception to. With Venus, your ruler, at odds with surprises planet Uranus this weekend what you see as a bit of a lark could be seen by others as a serious insult.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something will happen over the next 48 hours that makes you wonder if maybe you’ve been too eager to draw conclusions about what’s been going on around you. Have you been looking at the situation from a rational viewpoint or from a biased one?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Information you wanted to keep to yourself will become public knowledge this weekend and, yes, it could be embarrassing. On the other hand, now everyone knows what you’ve been up to you will no longer have to worry about covering your tracks.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t waste your time trying to appeal to other people’s finer feelings this weekend because they either haven’t got any or are determined to ignore them. Focus on what you can do for yourself and don’t worry what the rest of the world may be up to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to expect too much of yourself over the next 48 hours because the planets warn you are unlikely to get much done, and what you do get done may have to be rejected if it’s not up to your usual high standards. Even Aquarius has off days!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Friends and family members could be a bit touchy this weekend and if you neglect to think before you speak you could make matters worse. This is one of those occasions when other people must be handled with kid gloves, because they bruise so easily.

