Your daily horoscope: January 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your imagination will be working overtime this year and if you can find ways to channel your ideas into creative activities there’s no telling what you might achieve. Trust your instincts before you trust other people – they won’t let you down.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make sure you are on the move and meeting people over the next few days because one-to-one interaction and the swapping of ideas will help you considerably. There is also a possibility that you will meet someone new to love.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t let those who say you are behaving illogically persuade you to change your ways. You know what you are doing and if others are too dumb to understand it that’s their problem, not yours. Besides, you’ve never been one to listen to advice.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With Mercury, your ruling planet, aligned with Neptune today you are advised not to do anything too physical or energetic. And where your mind is concerned try listening to the voice behind all the other voices – the one that comes from deep within.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you admit that you need help today you will most likely be overwhelmed by offers of assistance. You have done so many good deeds for other people in the past that they will now jump at the chance of doing something for you. Let them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A new partnership or relationship could begin either today or tomorrow and no matter what form it takes one thing is certain – it will be a lot of fun. Also, if you get the chance, try doing some charity or voluntary work. You’ll enjoy it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you go out of your way to be nice to people today they will go out of their way to be nice to you in return and the world will suddenly seem a better place. Your kindness will have a knock-on effect: good deeds go on forever.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your generosity knows no bounds at the moment – you want to help people in any way you can. That’s extremely good of you but don’t forget that there are only so many hours in the day and your energy is not unlimited, so prioritize.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Usually you manage to keep the intensity of your emotions well hidden but over the coming week you will find it increasingly difficult to disguise what you feel. Maybe that’s no bad thing, maybe it’s time that you let it all out. Start today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try to patch up any minor disputes you may have with loved ones. You will find it easier than usual to admit that you were partly to blame for what went wrong, which in turn will make it easier for them to admit they were less than perfect too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s not like you to find it hard to make up your mind but Mercury’s link to Neptune as the new week begins suggests you have doubts about what to do next. You don’t need to make an immediate decision. Sleep on it tonight.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The message of the stars for you as the new week begins is that you must be patient and let fate take its course. A week from now the sun will be in your sign and a whole new ballgame will be underway. Until then, keep a low profile.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Forget about career and financial issues and focus on your family. You seem to have lost a bit of perspective in recent weeks and now you need to remind yourself of what matters and what does not. People matter, not things. Remember that.

