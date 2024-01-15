Open this photo in gallery: CapricorniStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make it your aim to squeeze as much fun as you can from each and every day over the coming year. Whatever you are working on at any particular moment if you don’t have a smile on your face then you should probably be doing something else.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone in a position of authority requests your assistance today you must drop what you are doing and focus on their needs rather than your own. Any sacrifice you make for them now will be repaid 10 times over in the weeks and months to come.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Take advantage of cosmic activity in the most adventurous area of your chart to get away from your cares and chores for a while and do something new and exciting. Faraway places and exotic people will be especially lucky for you this week.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If your inner voice is telling you the opposite of what friends and family members say is true it is your inner voice you must listen to. That is especially the case if they are preaching doom and gloom at every turn. The future is not to be feared.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make a conscious decision to give loved ones the room they need to be themselves over the next days. The more you try to stifle their freedom the more they will try to break away. You are actually less likely to lose them if you let them go.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone you work with may be annoying in the extreme but if you are smart you will make it seem as if you agree with every word they say. If you put on a good enough act now they will most likely get bored and go and annoy someone else.

From romantic prospects to career changes, a horoscope lookahead for 2024

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make the most of the sun and Mars in Capricorn to be both dynamic and creative. Act as if everything you do is destined to be an outrageous success and most likely it will be. Now, more than ever, your thoughts will define your reality.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If some of those around you claim that the past was better than the present you should do your utmost to convince them otherwise. Whatever today’s problems may be the world is moving in the right direction, and the pace is quickening by the day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If there is something you feel you need to tell friends, family and colleagues now is the time to open up and let them know all about it. Whatever it may be you will find they are very much on your side. Honesty is always the best policy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What occurs today will cheer you up no end and make you realize that life is being good to you in ways you previously failed to notice. If you come into money – and that is a real possibility – don’t squander it on buying things you don’t really need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With both Mars and Mercury moving through your sign you will find it ridiculously easy to persuade others to do things for you. You must be responsible about it though – in other words, make sure what you ask for is what you are entitled to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have been somewhat hesitant of late but that will change by the end of the week when both the sun and Pluto move into your sign. Before then, make sure you get plenty of rest, because the pace of life is about to accelerate dramatically.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you put your heart and soul into what you are working on today the results will be somewhere between amazing and outstanding. Also, your positive attitude will be so irresistible that those around you will be inspired to improve themselves too.

