Your daily horoscope: January 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Can you truly be master of your fate? Yes you can, but if you really want to make it happen you need to have a razor-sharp vision of what you want your life to be like. That’s your task for the coming year – get rid of fuzzy thinking!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Put the little things that have been worrying you so much out of your mind and focus on the big picture instead. The simple fact is you have precious little to fear, so hold your head high, get the smile back on your face and start living again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s good that you are so assertive but while Saturn is moving through the area of your chart that governs your social and professional standing you would be wise not to demand too much of other people. If you do, your rivals will delight in denying you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Everything you are meant to achieve will be achieved in the right way and at the right time, so don’t push too hard because it will get you nowhere. Try looking for ways to enjoy your social life more. Get out there and have some fun.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Time spent checking the small print is rarely time wasted and today it could save you some serious money. If you discover an error of some kind you must point it out to people in positions of power. If you don’t open your mouth it won’t get changed.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Saturn in your opposite sign means you will have to deal with a partnership issue of some kind. Like it or not you’ll have no choice but to give ground and accept that a supporting role is the best you can hope for, at least for a while.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You’ll need to knuckle down to a task you don’t much enjoy, but that’s just the way it is, so show willing and make a good job of it. Don’t think that by messing it up the powers that be won’t ask you again in the future – because they will!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make sure you use your talents in positive ways today. If you don’t you could find that things start going wrong for you, which is merely the universe’s way of pointing out that causes always have consequences. Don’t be indifferent – be a force for good.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The harder you try to persuade others to see things your way the more they will strive to see them a different way. Can you take a hint? Even if you think the evidence is all on your side this is not the right time to preach or persuade.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t waste time trying to explain to friends and relatives what you are up to because they won’t understand. Just do what feels right to you and live with the consequences. You don’t have to explain yourself to anyone – just be who you are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have been through so many changes lately that you may be praying for a bit of peace and quiet – and you may get lucky today. The planets suggest there will be a bit of a lull before the next storm breaks. Get some rest while you can.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If there is something you left incomplete, something that should have been finished a long time ago, expect to be hounded until you get your act together and get it done. Saturn in your sign warns there are no more hiding places. Get cracking now!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Over the next few days it will surely dawn on you that so many of the things you have been worrying about were no more than wild imaginings. Don’t get angry about it – you were not the only one to be misled – but don’t get fooled again.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com