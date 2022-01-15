Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Are you satisfied with your life as it is, or would you like to make far-reaching changes? If it’s the latter you will get opportunities to upgrade on every level over the coming year. As good as you are now you are going to get even better.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may believe in your own abilities but someone in a position of authority is not so sure, so go out of your way to convince them this weekend. The best way to do that is to give 100 per cent at all times and in all situations.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to be on the move this weekend as it is while you are travelling to new places and meeting new people that opportunities will arise. Don’t give in to lethargy and stay at home watching the television – you must get more from life than that!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to be on your guard this weekend, especially where money matters are concerned. There is a better than average chance that someone will try to get rich at your expense, but you’re much too smart to let that happen – aren’t you?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A sun-Pluto link in your opposite sign warns that partners and colleagues will be more assertive than usual over the next 48 hours. You don’t have to worry too much about them but don’t overreact and make matters worse than they need to be.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Life is too short to waste time on people who are too set in their ways to see what is really going on in the world. Focus on your own needs and if others seem determined to close their eyes to reality that’s their problem, not yours.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart will do your get-up-and-go a power of good this weekend. Not everyone will want to join you on your adventures but those that do will have the time of their life.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Use the momentum you have built up in recent weeks to take you past a challenge that has the potential to hold you back. Don’t stop to consider the pros and cons of the course of action you choose to take, just keep going at top speed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Pluto, your ruler, joins forces with the sun this weekend, so you will be in one of those moods where you let nothing stand in your way. Others will see you coming from a long way off and make sure they are not blocking your path!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try to avoid the kind of people who make a big noise over nothing this weekend. You know the sort, those who have plenty to say but nothing of any great importance. Take your earphones with you wherever you go to drown out their boring chatter.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A sun-Pluto union in your sign makes this the ideal time not only to put a name to your dream but to go after it with everything you’ve got – and you’ve got more than most. Nothing is beyond you now, so astonish the world with your genius.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What looks like a setback over the next 48 hours will reveal itself to be a blessing in disguise before the end of the month, so accept what takes place and find ways to make it work for you. One step back will become two steps forward.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If there is a particular cause that resonates with you then now is the time to get more deeply involved. Your passion for what you believe in will inspire those you deal with over the next 48 hours. Together you will make an unbeatable team.

