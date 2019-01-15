Your daily horoscope: January 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The coming year will be a time of great activity and while you may not always be at the center of events you must get involved and you must get your ideas across to the people who can help you to put them to good – and, hopefully, profitable use.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is something you want to say but for some reason cannot find the right words to convey your meaning. Don’t worry about it. Your body language speaks volumes and those around you will know without being told what it is you expect of them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone in a position of authority will make you an interesting offer between now and the end of the week and if you are smart you will take it. It may be quite a while before you get this good an opportunity again. Strive to make it work.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It won’t be long before you get a bit more assertive but for now you are strongly advised to stay in the background and not call attention to yourself. If others don’t know you are there they cannot make life difficult for you!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your current predicament is not due to anything you have done personally, and it certainly is not due to the universe punishing you for your sins, so get past the idea that you are to blame and sort the situation out calmly and logically.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

According to the planets you have been moving in the wrong direction for a while now and must retrace your footsteps until you find the point where you strayed off course. Unless, of course, you enjoy being lost in the woods!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Any bad news that might come your way today or tomorrow will be eclipsed by the good news that comes toward the end of the week, so stay calm and don’t let relatively minor stuff get you down. Life never stops changing and evolving.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There may be times today when you fear that you have bitten off more than you can chew, but even if that is the case nothing particularly bad will come from it, so stop worrying. Focus only on things that make you smile. Ignore the rest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may seem as if Lady Luck is smiling on you but in the greater scheme of things there is no such thing as “luck”, there are only events. Your task, as always, is to decide how to react to those events – and to enjoy them as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It will pay you to stay calm over the next 24 hours, even if everyone around you seems to be losing it. Someone needs to keep a cool head and if it can be you then your reputation will soar and the rewards will be considerable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will accomplish more today if you don’t take life as seriously as you have done of late. The most productive thing you can do is to remind yourself that in the greater scheme of things your problems are really not that important.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you seem to lack energy at the moment it may be because the universe is helping you to conserve it for later on, when you will need it more than you do now. Your special time is almost at hand Aquarius, so be patient.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your overall attitude has been pleasingly positive of late and you must do all you can to keep it at that level. Others may say that you are ignoring the bad news but what you focus on is what you give power to, so you’re right to look away.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com