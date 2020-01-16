 Skip to main content

Your daily horoscope: January 16

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to be a bit more ruthless with yourself on a mental level. For too long you have allowed your ideas to change according to what takes place in the world around you. Now though it will pay you to stick rigidly to one point of view.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Let friends and loved ones know how you feel today and don’t worry that they might disapprove of what is going on in your heart and your head. Most likely they know exactly what is worrying you as they have been in the same situation many times themselves.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As mind planet Mercury moves into the career area of your chart today you won’t be short of ideas on how to move up in the world. Employers and other important people will be highly receptive to what you think, so don’t hold back, let them know.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You enjoy bending the rules a bit and the current cosmic picture suggests you will probably get away with it – for now. There will though be consequences if you bend them so far that they actually break – you won’t be popular to say the least.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Get a grip on your thoughts over the next 24 hours, otherwise all sorts of weird ideas could lead you astray. There is a fine line between fact and fantasy and if you step over it today it may take some effort getting yourself back to reality.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A relationship issue that has been causing you some worry can now be dealt with. Get clear in your mind what you want to say and then just come out with it. Don’t worry about getting a negative reaction – the other party may actually agree with you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The cosmic powers that be are clearly trying to pull you in a new direction but for some reason you are dragging your feet as if you don’t want to go there. Deep down you know it’s the best move, so stop resisting and embrace the future.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your thoughts will be more positive than they have been for quite some time now that mind planet Mercury is moving into one of the better areas of your chart. If you know what it is that you desire the power of your thoughts will make it happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may be sad that someone has gone out of your life but the planets indicate not only that it’s for the best but also that the gap they leave in your affections will soon be filled. There is no point holding on to a past that is over.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You enjoy rocking the boat a bit and over the next few days you will get the opportunity to say and do things that make more conservative types feel uncomfortable. Is that a good thing? Maybe, maybe not, but don’t do it purely for your own amusement.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can’t hurry love, nor can you hurry people whose outlook on life is so very different to your own that everything you say and do seems suspicious to them. Give someone time to come round to your way of thinking. It will happen eventually.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As Mercury moves into your birth sign today it’s quite likely that your views and opinions on a range of hot topics will change. It may seem as if you are being impulsive to some but deep down you know it’s time for your mind to move on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a time to speak up and a time to keep quiet and you can feel in your bones this is one of the latter. Keep your thoughts to yourself today; maybe even act a bit mysterious. The world does not have to know what you are thinking.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

