Open this photo in gallery: CapricorniStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Neptune link on your birthday will tune you into ideas you were previously unable to even consider. Once your thinking starts to expand you will quickly discover there are other things you were oblivious to. It could change your whole outlook on life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t lower your standards to accommodate people who are not capable of doing a task to a high enough level. You may want to help them, you may even feel sorry for them, but if they can’t make the grade they will only hold back those who can.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will either be incredibly brave or incredibly foolish today, and maybe both at the same time. Having said that, life is too short to worry about making the wrong choices, so follow your instincts and accept that you will have to live with the consequences.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be desperate to get ahead in your career but you must not use underhand methods to do so. The planets indicate if you play by the rules over the next few days you will make significant progress, but don’t expect too much of yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The answer to a question that has been worrying you for ages will just pop into your head today and most likely you will be amazed by how obvious it is. That’s one of your problems Cancer, you tend to overthink things that are really quite simple.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It is a complete waste of time indulging in regrets and remorse. You don’t have the power to go back and change the past but you do have the power to make the future a better place, so stop feeling sorry for yourself and find ways to be happy.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s okay to have negative feelings about someone but you must not allow those feelings to color how you deal with them. They are who they are for a reason and if you can accept that fact their words and actions won’t bother you so much.

From romantic prospects to career changes, a horoscope lookahead for 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Everyone makes mistakes, so try not to get annoyed if a friend or loved one makes a wrong move today, even if it affects you personally. Give them as many opportunities as they need to try again and get it right, which they will do eventually.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may think you have your finger on the pulse and know what is going to happen next but what occurs between now and the sun’s change of signs at the weekend will surprise you. It seems you have overlooked something that makes a world of difference.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t be too eager to finish a project in double quick time, because what you do in haste today may have to be done again later on. No matter how much pressure you may be under to get it completed you can and you must do it right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can, if you wish, find fault with other people’s efforts today but why bother? It is highly unlikely that they will change their ways just because you want them to, so keep some distance between you and maybe do the most important stuff yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Watch what you say and the way in which you say it today. You may be consumed with zeal for your latest project but not everyone shares your passion and some people may even oppose it. Work quietly and, if possible, on your own.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

An offer that arrives out of the blue will take you by surprise to such an extent that you may agree to it immediately. That could be a big mistake. If it’s a genuine offer then those making it won’t mind if you think about it for a bit.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com