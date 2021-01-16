Your daily horoscope: January 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing on your birthday is to understand that it’s your life and only you have the right to decide which direction it takes. Listen to advice by all means, but listen first and last to your inner voice. It knows what your soul mission is.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you find yourself short of cash this weekend don’t worry about it too much as new opportunities to make money from your talents will arise very soon. Take comfort in the fact that you are not the only one going through a tough time financially.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Upheavals planet Uranus is up to its tricks again and it may seem as if your plans will never see the light of day. That is an illusion caused by your inability to see the bigger picture. It will start to go right again for you very soon.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Anyone who expects you to just stand there and take the criticism they are sending your way is in for a rude awakening. You don’t mind being told where you’ve gone wrong but you do mind when people labour the point. Aim some criticism back in their direction.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something you are told about a friend will shock you this weekend, but after you’ve thought about it for a bit you will come to the conclusion that the signs were there all along and you chose to ignore them. Maybe you should ignore them all over again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Hold off from making decisions about your career. Uranus, planet of changes, has been a deceptive influence in recent months and it may take a while to work out what is right and what is wrong and which way is up and which way is down.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The answer to a problem that has been annoying you for several months will just pop into your head this weekend and it will amaze you that you never thought of it before. That kind of thing will happen a lot over the next few weeks.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The best way to deal with what you are worrying about is to pretend it does not exist. That may seem like a bit of a cop out but almost certainly your “problem” isn’t much of a problem at all and can be safely ignored. Try it and see.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Do whatever it takes to stay on good terms with partners and loved ones this weekend. The potential for disruption is huge at the moment and even a single word spoken at the wrong time or in the wrong tone of voice could set things off.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Do you believe in miracles? Probably not, but that doesn’t matter because something miraculous is going to happen over the next few days. The important thing is that when it occurs you don’t dismiss it as fantasy thinking. It will be true if you want it to be.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will rediscover your enthusiasm for something you lost interest in a while ago, and once you get back in the groove it will become a bit of an obsession. That’s fine, but don’t expect so much of it that you lose interest again if it fails to deliver.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You won’t allow yourself to be pushed into doing something you don’t want to do, but you will, with a bit of encouragement, go out of your way to assist people in need. If your conscience tells you a cause is good then you must get involved.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You won’t solve problems by running away from them, so promise yourself now that whatever difficulties occur over the next 48 hours you will meet them head on. If you can be flexible in your thinking then solutions won’t be hard to find.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com