HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may have been reluctant to get involved in group activities in recent months but your birthday chart indicates you will get a great deal of enjoyment from taking an active part in a social or political movement over the coming year. It needs your leadership skills.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make sure you keep your long-term goals in mind at all times today and don’t let anyone distract you with issues that are of no importance to you personally. Be a bit blunt in your language if you have to when dealing with people who can’t take a hint.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will get what you want today but the planets warn you may have to pay a higher price for it than you expected. Don’t count the cost though because it will be worth it in the long term. Think of it as an investment rather than an expense.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your confidence may be up one day and down the next at the moment but when your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde phase in midweek you will cease to worry about a number of things, chief among them your financial situation.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will be in an impulsive mood today and that’s okay but don’t be surprised if friends and relatives say your latest adventure is too dangerous for them. By all means live for today but make sure you are still alive and kicking tomorrow!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are called on to help someone in need today then do so with no questions asked and with no thought for rewards or applause. Others are aware you have a generous nature, that’s why they know they can rely on you when times get tough.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make a conscious effort to stand back from what you are working on today so you can make sure it is still moving in the right direction. It may have gone slightly off course in recent weeks but that’s easily remedied if you catch it in time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun moves into the most creative area of your chart at the end of the week but you don’t have to wait until then to get started on a new project. The more you plan your path to success now the sooner you are likely to reach it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t waste time trying to force others to do your bidding today because you won’t succeed. You are not the only one with a stubborn streak and the planets warn you could find yourself locking horns with someone whose willfulness matches your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your social life is good and getting better by the minute and over the next few days you will meet plenty of people whose company you enjoy. One of them could become a useful professional contact too, so don’t pass up the chance to talk business.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If your employer and senior colleagues won’t give you the recognition you deserve then drop a few hints that you are thinking about changing your job or even your career. The moment they realize you are serious they will give in to your demands.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Success can be yours if you want it enough, especially as the sun moves in your favor at the end of the week, but don’t forget that the further up the professional ladder you move the more your responsibilities will grow. Give that some thought today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may feel as if something is holding you back from reaching your true potential but the planets suggest it’s your own self-doubt that is making life difficult. You need to lighten up a bit over the next few days. Life doesn’t have to be such a struggle.

