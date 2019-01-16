Your daily horoscope: January 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to commit yourself 100 per cent to a project you have been tinkering with for the past six months or so. Yes, it can be fun thinking about “what ifs” but you need to move on from that now and get serious about your future in front of a wider range of people. If you have something to say, say it loud!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you need to impress someone in a position of authority, now is the time to do it. With so much cosmic activity in the career area of your chart almost anything you do will be looked on kindly by your employers. Show them how good you are.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The bigger the problem you are faced with the more you will like it today – if nothing else it gives you the opportunity to show off that big brain of yours. You could even spend a large part of the day solving other people’s problems for them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Keep what you have to say simple and to the point, because the more complicated it sounds the less likely it is to be understood. Not everyone has your way with words, especially big words, so limit them where you can to three syllables or less.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Life is too short to worry about things that in all probability will never happen, so get rid of all those negative thoughts that are swimming round in your head and act as if nothing can go wrong – and it won’t. Doubts are for others, not for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

How can you improve your work situation? According to the planets this is a good time to look closely at your everyday methods and routines and then make whatever changes are necessary. And remember, little changes can have big effects.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be open and honest with everyone you meet today, even though your words won’t always be greeted with gratitude. There is no reason why you should deceive either yourself or other people, so be frank in your opinions and get things done.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It will pay you to be nice to someone you don’t much feel like being nice to today. This is one of those occasions when a kind word or two from you could have an almost instant, and highly positive, effect on your environment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is a really good time for all kinds of communications and even if you receive “bad” news of some sort it will have a positive effect on what you are doing. Don’t wait for others to contact you though – get out and about and get yourself heard.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will learn something interesting, and potentially profitable, over the next 24 hours, but will you use it to your best advantage? The information is out there and if you don’t make something of it you can be sure that your rivals will.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will have some big decisions to make between now and when the Sun leaves your sign at the weekend, so get your head together and get busy working on all your dreams and schemes. The clock is ticking, so be quick.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t seem to want much to do with the world at the moment and that’s okay – in fact it’s natural. Find a quiet place where you can be alone with your thoughts and start making plans for the future – it will be here sooner than you think.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

While everyone is under pressure and running all over the place you are a picture of calm. Do you know something the rest of the world does not? Yes, you do. You know from long experience that it’s not worth getting worked up about anything!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com