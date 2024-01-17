Open this photo in gallery: CapricorniStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You’ve seen what could be possible in your life over the past year or so and now you must make a conscious effort to make it happen. New ideas and new ways of doing things will give you the tools you need to transform your existence.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This would be a good time to explore ideas that intrigue you but seem a bit off-the-wall. If you dig deeper into an area that interests you today you may be surprised to find that what you thought was a myth actually has some evidence behind it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A friend or relative will need your support today and you won’t hesitate to give it to them. You know from personal experience how hard it can be to pick yourself up after you have been emotionally down, so offer them a strong helping hand.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Venus in your opposite sign will make it easy to heal a rift with someone you fell out with recently but you must not attach any strings to your getting back together. Value them for who they are, not who you want them to be.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A new business venture could be a huge success but you need to be aware that it will take up a big slice of your time and energy. Let loved ones know that, while they are still number one in your life, you have other needs as well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The harder you work over the next few days the more you will accomplish when the sun moves into your opposite sign at the weekend. Some of your critics may warn that you could be biting off more than you can chew but you’ll ignore them as usual.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It is of the utmost importance that you avoid extremes, especially on the work front where people in positions of authority won’t take kindly to you making a scene. The cosmic picture is changing rapidly and the last thing you need is to make new enemies.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The best way to get what you need is to ask for it. You may not get it immediately but with the sun and Pluto moving in your favour at the weekend it won’t be long before you are looked on more favourably by the people who matter.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be as motivated by money as some people believe but you still need to make sure you have enough to pay the bills, enjoy a night out and maybe buy a luxury item or three – so don’t let anyone pay you less than your full worth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Venus in your sign does wonders for affairs of the heart but even everyday relationships seem to be going smoother of late. If you want to keep it that way you will need to be more responsive to other people’s needs. No, it’s not all about you!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t pull your punches over the next 24 hours: call it as you see it and let your words have the desired effect. Not everyone will agree with you, of course, but everyone will be impressed by the passion you possess for what you believe.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more someone drags their feet and refuses to get a move on today the angrier you will get, but maybe that is how they are hoping you will react. Instead, act as if you could not care in the slightest – and they may start making an effort again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have been working harder than ever of late but are you working for yourself or for other people? It could be the latter, so take stock of what you are doing, and why, then make a few changes. Your efforts must be entirely for your own benefit.

