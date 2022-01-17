Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means make big plans this year but make sure they are realistic. A full moon on your birthday means you have the power to create something new in your life, but it’s what you have learned from past experiences that will determine your future success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The “experts” may tell you one thing today but if your inner voice tells you something different that is the voice you must follow. Deep down you already know what is going on and what you need to do about it – so be brave and just do it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Information that came into your possession over the weekend is probably best kept to yourself, because if your rivals get hold of it they may use it to make you look bad. Honesty is one thing but you don’t have to set yourself up for a fall.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how much pressure you find yourself under as the new week begins you must hang tough and refuse to crack. You have faced similar situations in the past and come through unscathed and you are sure to do so this time as well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A full moon in your sign means you may have to deal with someone’s overly emotional reactions but if you stay calm you’ll get through it just fine. Also, a friend or family member needs to be reminded they cannot always have things their own way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t lack for big ideas but how many of them will ever amount to anything? The time has come to decide what is important to you moving forward and what must be left behind. Focus on the two or three things that “feel” right to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must not allow negative thoughts to take root in your mind today, because once they are there it may be impossible to get rid of them again. Adopt a happy-go-lucky approach to each and every situation you find yourself in. Attitude is everything.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to get past your anger with someone who has lied to you. Okay, so it’s unlikely you will ever trust them again but you must not let that mistrust affect your overall outlook on life. Most people are still very much on your side.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you need to question what a friend is telling you make sure you do so in a respectful way. If you come across as blunt or disbelieving they may decide not to share information with you in the future – and that could be a big loss.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have done good business with someone in the past but that does not mean you can take what they tell you at face value today. Not everything is as simple and straightforward as they are trying to make out. Find out what’s really going on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It would be nice if everyone were as logically-minded as you but, of course, they are not and you need to keep that fact in mind today. For your own safety it might be smart to put some distance between yourself and the masses.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may annoy you to realize that someone has taken advantage of your generosity but there is nothing you can do about it now, so push it to the back of your mind and move on. The universe always rewards like with like, so they won’t go unpunished.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you waste time interacting with people and events that are of only minor importance you could miss out on something big. Put your social plans on hold and keep your eyes and ears open for the new opportunities now speeding in your direction.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com