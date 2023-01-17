Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times this year when you start to doubt yourself and when that happens you must back off from what you are doing and refocus on your ultimate goal. You can and you will find the success that you crave but you’ve got to stay strong.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may feel justified in getting angry with someone who has made a silly mistake, especially if it has cost you money, but will it change things and is it worth the effort? It may be better just to avoid doing business with them in the future.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Usually your hunches can be relied on but today’s Mars-Mercury link warns you are unlikely to be thinking straight on either a conscious or subconscious level, so hold off from acting on what you think is the truth – because it may not be.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more other people try to dictate to you today the more you must dig in your heels and refuse to play by their rules. The simple fact is they don’t have the power to coerce you either at home or at work, so say “No” and mean it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your patience could wear thin over the next 24 hours, especially when dealing with people who seem determined to act in ways you know from experience will end in disaster. The only way they will learn is if it hurts, so let them get on with it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to accept that not everyone you live, work or do business with sees the world the same way as you. Try not to get too pushy today when dealing with people who clearly don’t want to follow your lead. There’s no law that says they must.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It is important that you spell out precisely what it is you expect of other people today, because misunderstandings will occur if your instructions are vague. What seems so obvious to you may seem confusing to those whose minds move at a slower pace.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The next few days will see you having to deal with people you may not much like on a personal level but whose support you are going to need on a professional level. Be careful what you say and do – their fragile egos are easily damaged.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must think before you act today, especially in situations that may not look threatening on the surface but which you know from past experience could get out of hand if you approach them the wrong way. You really don’t need another confrontation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Resist the urge to splash out on things you don’t need to buy. Once you start spending your cash you may find it hard to stop and before you know it you’ll be in debt again. Yes, it’s only money, but it’s smart to keep some in reserve.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are in the mood to make some bold decisions, but will they be good decisions? Today’s Mars-Mercury link warns if you get carried away and start believing you cannot possibly lose you could be setting yourself up for a fall, so be careful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Everyone takes a wrong turning now and again, even an Aquarius, so don’t be too hard on yourself if you find you have no option but to retrace your footsteps and choose a different route. Time is not a factor though, so don’t rush it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are well aware that if your next big move on the work front goes wrong it will reflect badly on your judgement and damage your reputation, so make sure you have taken every possible outcome into consideration. You can never plan in too much detail.

