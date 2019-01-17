Your daily horoscope: January 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You don’t have to work yourself into the ground to get what you want. If you have a clear idea of what it is you desire, and hold that picture in your head at all times, success will come sooner and easier than you expected. It’s all about vision.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You don’t have to be overly cautious but you do have to recognize that you have more to lose than most people. Others can throw their money around and act as if the good times will never end, but you need to be a bit more realistic.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A riddle that has been bugging you for ages will be solved today, and most likely you will kick yourself mentally when you realize how obvious the answer was. Don’t be too hard on yourself – you weren’t the only one to overlook the obvious.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something will happen today that gives you the chance to prove how mentally tough you are. But once you have done so you should go back to being a nice guy. What matters is that you make your point – you don’t have to live it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

One of the things you are good at Cancer is inspiring people to improve themselves and over the next few days you can and you must help those you are responsible for do more and do better. In a way you’re their teacher – so teach well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t be foolish and try to make a major decision before you know all the facts. Your impatient nature could easily get the better of you and, in doing so, make it easier for your rivals to pick holes in what you are doing. Give yourself time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone seems to have got the wrong end of the stick about something you said. Yes, of course, you were critical but it was for their own good. Maybe they don’t see it that way Virgo. Maybe, just this once, you need to apologize.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

After the sun moves in your favour at the weekend you will find it easier both to express yourself and to get things done on a creative level. Between now and then don’t think too much or say too much or do too much. Stay calm and relax.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been in such great form of late that you may think the good times will never end. But they will, of course, and you need to get your head round that fact today. More serious times are coming – but you are still allowed to smile!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Not many people will agree with the route you decide to take today but you know in your heart of hearts that it is the right one for you. Only you know what you really want out of life, so only you can decide what comes next.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No doubt you feel you could take on the world and win but as the sun moves towards the end of its stay in your sign you need to tone down your act a touch. You can still be a winner but you may have to work a bit harder at it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The world will seem a much better place, for you at least, when the sun moves into your sign on the 20th. Between now and then you are strongly advised to get over any bad feelings you may have about certain people. Start with a clean slate.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If something takes you by surprise today chances are you will have only yourself to blame. The fact is you should have seen it coming when it was still a long way off, but now it is here you must deal with it. It won’t be that difficult.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com