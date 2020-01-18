Your daily horoscope: January 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury’s influence on your birthday suggests you must check, and then check again, everything of a financial nature before you even begin to commit yourself. There is so much you can gain from life this year, but also a lot you can lose if you get it wrong.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may feel invincible but the planets warn that the odds are in some way stacked against you today, so be careful. Just because other people tell you that what you are doing is sure to be a success does not mean you are right to believe them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

An offer of some kind may look extremely interesting but can you be sure it is on the level? Today’s Mercury-Uranus link warns that if you act in haste you may repent for quite some time to come, so think carefully before you act.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If a friend asks you to get involved in something they think is fun then take a look. But have your excuses ready in case you decide it’s not the kind of thing you want to be a part of. Their idea of fun may not be the same as yours!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Success is yours if you want it, of that there is no doubt, but do you actually want it? There is a lot to be said for a life where you are not expected to be in front of an audience all the time. You may be happier in the shadows.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The information you get this weekend may be enticing but it may also be wrong, so don’t jump at the chance to use it for your own profit or you may end up taking a loss. Never mind what others say, what does your gut instinct tell you?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must not allow yourself to get fixated on an issue that may seem important to you but which most other people can’t see the point of. Sometimes you have a tendency to get a bit obsessive about things – so keep an eye out for that this weekend.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

That little voice in your head is beginning to suggest that you are taking on too much – and it could be right. Some people would quite happily work you into the ground, but you don’t have to let them. Say “no” today, and mean it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no point trying to pour new life into something that is obviously on its last legs. Whether that something is an ambition, a belief, or a relationship the time has come to let it go. It served you well but now it’s time to move on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are not the sort of person to have doubts, least of all about your own abilities, so why are you letting someone’s criticisms get to you? Either they are wrong and you ignore them, or they are right and you learn and make the necessary adjustments.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may look as if you bump into someone you want to get to know by accident today but chances are they will have arranged it. According to the planets they want to get to know you too and are determined that your paths should cross. So now what?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some people can be very touchy and one such person could give you a bit of grief this weekend, especially if you have been critical of their behaviour. They have every right to defend themselves – and you have every right to highlight their stupidity.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Giving up on something may be the easiest course of action today but it is also the wrong course of action, so don’t be hasty. If you give it some more time – no more than a week or so – you may find you start to enjoy the challenge.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com