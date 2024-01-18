Open this photo in gallery: CapricorniStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Saturn link on your birthday will encourage you to think deeply and seriously over the coming 12 months. By all means enjoy yourself but don’t ignore that little voice in the back of your head when it sends messages that are clearly profound.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

While you may not approve of what a friend or loved one is up to you know there isn’t much you can do about it. You can either turn a blind eye to their efforts or criticize anyway knowing they will almost certainly ignore every word you say.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You can and you must take the initiative and make things happen over the next 24 hours. Cosmic activity in the most adventurous area of your chart may not be as potent as it was but there is still plenty of scope to start making good things happen.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you have dealings with seems a little bit slow in the mental department and, to be frank, you would be better off without their ideas. Make an excuse to go off and do things by yourself today and don’t be in a hurry to come back again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Let someone know that you will no longer allow them to push you around. If you can find the courage to speak up today it won’t be long before they realize you are not the easy touch they took you for and will go off and harass someone else.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s fine to have controversial views – you are free to think and speak as you please – but you need to bear in mind that if those views are too outrageous you could make enemies of people who can make life tough for you. Tone down your act a bit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What occurs over the next few days, and certainly when the sun changes signs at the weekend, could bring you down to earth with a bump. But in a way that’s good because you have been flying a little too high. Better to fall now than later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It seems you have allowed certain individuals to say things and do things you profoundly disagree with and that must now end. With the sun soon to move in your favour again you don’t have to sit there and take it. Give as good as you get.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No matter what happens today you must not cancel your travel and social plans. If friends or family members or work colleagues urge you to do things for them rather than for yourself just get tough and refuse. There’s nothing they can do about it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will learn something to your advantage today and while the information may seem of limited use now it will grow in significance over the next few weeks. Keep your eyes and ears open, because what you see and hear will be of major importance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is still time to bring a project to a successful conclusion but you must be quick. With both the sun and Pluto leaving your sign over the next few days a deadline of some sort is looming and if you miss it you will regret it forever.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be eager to get started on something new but a little bit of patience will go a long way, so refuse to be rushed, either by other people or by your own burning ambition. You have all the time in the world to make a good impression.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Recent events in your personal life have got you a bit flustered and now you need to calm down and get your head and your heart working in harmony again. Whatever it is you’ve been worried about, in the greater scheme of things it really doesn’t matter.

