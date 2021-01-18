Your daily horoscope: January 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you can teach yourself to be a bit more aware of the feelings of family and friends it could save you a lot of trouble over the coming year. Try also to accept that not everyone can be as logically-minded as you. Some people “think” through their emotions.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Are you thinking about changing things you are not 100 per cent happy with? Well, you should be. Okay, so maybe you are happy with most things, but there are still areas where you need to change, if not transform, what goes on in your life.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun moves into the career area of your chart tomorrow, so you need to act as if employers and other important people are watching your every move. Always aim to do your absolute best, because it will be noticed and noted if you do not.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

One of the best times of the year begins for you tomorrow when the sun moves into your fellow air sign of Aquarius. At the very least it will feel as if you no longer have so many obligations tying you down. Start making plans, and make them big!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets warn you need to be more realistic about what you can hope to achieve over the coming six months or so. It would help enormously if you were to stop listening to what other people are saying and start listening to your inner voice instead.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Over the next few weeks you will have to get used to the fact that partners and colleagues are in a better position than you to get things done. You may not agree with their ideas but you would be smart not to make a big deal of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to get serious about your work and put your nose to the grindstone again. You may find it hard to be enthusiastic about day-to-day chores but there are ways you can make them more interesting. All it takes is a little bit of imagination.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Stop feeling sorry for yourself and start making plans. The sun’s move into the most dynamic area of your chart tomorrow can be used to get your life back on track after a period when you seemed to be drifting this way and that. Get your act together.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun’s move into one of the more sensitive areas of your chart tomorrow will help you understand why loved ones and family members think and act the way they do. You may not agree with their words and actions but neither will you be quite so judgmental.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be inclined to turn down a social invitation because you have so much work to do but that would be a mistake. You can always find time for some fun and if you give yourself permission to enjoy yourself today you’ll soon be back on form again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to start thinking a bit more seriously about your financial situation. It may have been easy-come, easy-go for you in recent weeks but that phase is now over and you will need to account for every cent you spend. Money doesn’t grow on trees!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t have to do anything special today, just be yourself and let the cosmic winds blow you in whatever direction they think is best. The sun’s move into your sign tomorrow marks the start of a happy and prosperous phase. Enjoy it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not be your usual happy-go-lucky self as the new week begins. Friends and family members will try to cheer you up but for seem reason you don’t feel up to raising a smile. That’s okay. Everyone goes through a blue phase once in a while.

