IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The coming year will bring new creative opportunities and your only problem is going to be choosing what to focus on. Go with the project that inspires you the most and give it 100 per cent effort. It won’t be long before your name is up in lights.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Few things in life come for free and those that do often turn out to have a string or two attached, so if someone offers you something for nothing today be on your guard. Sometimes, like now, it’s okay to be a bit distrustful.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Now that changes planet Uranus is moving in your favor again you should be able to make up your mind which direction to take both in your personal life and at work. That decisive Taurus we all know and love is about to make a comeback!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have been too fearful by far in recent weeks but the good news is you will find your confidence again over the next few days – or, at the very least, know for sure when it’s right to fight and when it’s right to run away.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can be a bit too soft and sentimental at times but now the cosmic picture is beginning to change your head will overrule your heart and you won’t let others get away with things that could harm you personally. Time to toughen up.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your opinions about certain issues are incredibly strong but you need to recognize that a friend or loved one has an equally fixed view of the world, and it may not be fixed in the same direction. For best results, steer clear of each other today!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Speak up and let friends and family members know what you are thinking. This is not the time to keep quiet about issues that are of importance to you, and you may be surprised to discover others are very much on your side.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more someone questions your authority today the more determined you must be to show them you are entitled to call the shots. If you want to be top dog, and remain top dog, you cannot afford to let challenges go unanswered.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A partnership issue must be dealt with quickly and efficiently today and as changes planet Uranus is now ending its retrograde phase you won’t be slow in making sure everyone knows you won’t be taking prisoners either at home or at work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have fallen behind a bit in your schedule but there is no need to worry about it. Cosmic activity in the work area of your chart indicates you will catch up again soon – in fact you’ll be speeding up just as others are slowing down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you need to make a bit of a fuss then do so and don’t feel guilty about it. Certain individuals have not lived up to their side of a bargain and you cannot allow them to get away with it. Tell them to shape up or ship out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some people will try to convince you that the end is nigh but you have never been the sort to fall for that kind of apocalyptic nonsense. Despite what all the doom-mongers say the world is still a wonderful place – enjoy it to the full.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not be able to prove that someone is lying to you but your sixth sense rarely lets you down in situations like this, so find out what their game is and then put a stop to it. Demand the truth from everyone on all occasions.

