HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday will endow you with no end of ambition and as mind planet Mercury moves in your favour as well you are clearly destined for success. Be ruthless in pursuit of your goals. The universe expects great things of you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You won’t have to shout to make yourself heard over the next 24 hours – in fact most people will be desperate to hear your words of wisdom. Don’t exaggerate what you tell them though. They want to hear the truth, not a comforting fairy story.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you move fast today you could make a success of something that looked to be heading nowhere. Yes, you may be tempted to take the kind of risk you usually go out of your way to avoid but on this occasion it’s the right thing to do.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do what makes you happy today, not what you think will make other people happy. It’s good of you to put the interests of family and friends ahead of your own but the planets indicate this is one of those times when it’s sensible to be selfish.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may find it hard to understand what’s going on around you over the next 24 hours but don’t worry about it. Sometimes ignorance is indeed bliss and if you avoid getting involved in other people’s battles you could be the last man standing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more others make negative comments about what you are trying to do the more convinced you should be that you are on the right track. The only reason they are being so critical is because they fear you will show them up – and you will!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to take things easy today but a powerful sun-Pluto link urges you to actually speed things up. Push your body and your mind a bit harder than usual and don’t be surprised when some truly amazing things start to happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As the sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart on Friday it might be a smart move to break off from your labours today. It won’t be long before the pace of life picks up so much that you find it hard to catch your breath.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You’ve pulled your punches a bit of late, especially when dealing with people who have been taking liberties, but Pluto, your ruler, is so strong today that you can no longer let them off the hook. It doesn’t have to be a right hook though!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will need to be on your toes where money matters and business issues are concerned over the next 24 hours. Don’t worry too much if something of value goes out of your life, because something even more valuable will rush in to fill the gap.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have enjoyed yourself a lot in recent weeks but may feel guilty because not everyone has shared in your good fortune. However, life moves in cycles and a new phase is about to begin, one in which friends and loved ones get a bigger share of the pie.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The cosmic outlook is about to change in your favour but there is one last challenge you need to face before you are free to follow your own ambitions. Someone in a position of power will confront you today. Let them know you are no longer taking orders.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you don’t feel like making an effort today then don’t push yourself. Focus on activities that come naturally to you and avoid activities that need to be worked at. Life doesn’t have to be a constant struggle, so lighten up and have some fun.

