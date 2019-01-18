Your daily horoscope: January 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Pluto link on your birthday this year means you know your own mind and won’t let anyone deceive or confuse you. Others can approach life on a superficial level if they want – you intend to dig deeper and find out what’s really going on.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can charm your way into anyone’s affections today. With your ruler Mars on the best possible terms with love planet Venus you will be irresistible. Even your rivals and enemies will think you’re something special – which, of course, you are.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun in your fellow earth sign of Capricorn endows you with no end of self-belief, but you also need a large dash of common sense. Today’s Mercury-Pluto link will help you see through the fog and discover what is really going on in the world.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It does not matter what you are working on or how busy you may be, you must find an outlet for your physical and emotional desires. The planets demand that you spend some quality time with a special person today. Always make room for love.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you have admired from afar for quite some time at last seems to have noticed you exist. So what’s your next move? You must be bold Cancer. Don’t play hard to get and hope they come after you. Make the first move and make it now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s one thing to be ambitious but quite another to make your dreams so outrageous that the chances of them coming true are minimal to say the least. Know what it is you want to possess and make sure your plan for getting it is sound.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As your ruling planet Mercury is linked with the way your mind works today’s Mercury-Pluto link will have more meaning for you than most. Think deeply about what you are trying to do and then go for it with passion and purpose.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something will happen today that forces you to face up to the fact that an idea or belief you have held for many years may not be as solid as you once imagined. Don’t be afraid to let it go. There are better ideas waiting to replace it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why is everyone being so nice to you all of a sudden? Whatever the reason make the most of it because it won’t last. Let those you live and work with know what you want and what they can do to help you get it – and they will.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A relationship that meant a lot to you in the past now seems unimportant and it won’t hurt if you downgrade it a little and spend more time on other things. The only constant in life is change, so don’t be afraid to move on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t let other people’s criticisms get you down today because with mind planet Mercury firmly on your side there is nothing they can say or do that will deflect you from your goals. As far as you are concerned their opinions are worthless.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to recognize that there is good in everyone. It may at times seem as if a large chunk of humanity is either mad or bad but it isn’t true. It’s not humanity that needs to change, it’s you who needs to adjust your outlook.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Have the strength to say “no” to something you know you won’t enjoy. You cannot allow yourself to be persuaded to do what others want you to do simply because you don’t want to rock the boat. Rock it hard and, if others fall out, that’s too bad.

