Your daily horoscope: January 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing for you over the coming year is that you stand up for yourself. Too often in the past you have allowed other people to get their way while you had to pay for it. It’s time to turn the tables.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you have been too cautious of late you can make up for it now. As the sun moves into the most outgoing area of your chart you won’t be content to do the same old things in the same old ways. The next few days should be interesting.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun moves into the career area of your chart today, so you need to get serious about your long-term ambitions. Aim high and expect great things of yourself. There is every chance you will accomplish something amazing over the next few weeks.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun moves into the most adventurous area of your chart today, so don’t just sit there and think about what you might like to do in the future, get out into the world and do it right now. Make plans, make them big and make them happen.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun’s move into one of the more secretive areas of your chart could mean you are reluctant to let loved ones know what you are thinking, still less what you are feeling. But that’s okay. You have never been one to wear your heart on your sleeve.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to get yourself organized and get your act together, because big changes are coming and you must be ready for them. Don’t be afraid to get partners and family members to help you if it all seems a bit too much. Remember you’re a team.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No matter how strong your opinions may be about certain issues you must not get so worked up about them that you get into arguments that could have been avoided. You are perfectly entitled to your views, of course, but accept the fact that some people will disagree.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

One of the best times of the year begins today as the sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart. Anything of a creative or artistic nature will go well over the next four weeks or so, so give yourself permission to experiment, and experiment often.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Differences of opinion are more likely than not today, but now you know that you can think ahead and resolve not to get too worked up about them. Try to take a light-hearted attitude to everything that happens. But don’t laugh at people – they won’t like it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are in one of those moods where if someone tells you to do one thing you will surely do the opposite, just for the fun of it. Be careful they don’t double guess you by telling you not to do something they actually want you to do!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Problems of a financial nature may have been worrying you of late but you will soon be in a position to deal with them. More importantly, your attitude towards money and possessions will become more positive. Your glass is at least half full.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun moves into your sign today and a new solar year begins. There is every indication that over the coming 12 months you will create a new world for yourself, one that is in harmony with the principles you have so often desired to live by.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Over the next four weeks or so you should make an effort to look back over the past 12 months and identify what worked for you and what did not. You must be honest with yourself, because only by being honest can you focus on your strengths in future.

