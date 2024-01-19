Open this photo in gallery: CapricorniStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

An optimistic outlook on life is a must and with Mercury linked to Jupiter on your birthday you will be full of good cheer, good ideas and good intentions. That positive attitude will take you far over the coming year, maybe all the way to the top.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your ability to take a few knocks and still come back for more will impress a lot of people today. The simple fact is you are more motivated than most and have no intention of allowing your rivals to outsmart or outshine you. You’re a winner all the way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s time to make a decision about where you want to be six months from now and what you intend to be doing when you get there. New opportunities are about to come knocking, especially on the work front, so don’t be vague about your ambitions.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you start something new over the next few days it is sure to go well. Don’t listen to partners who say you should wait for them to catch up because you know from experience that they will keep you waiting forever – just go for it without them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you make an effort to do what other people ask of you today they will make an effort to repay you in the weeks to come. You may in fact need their assistance in a matter of days or even hours, so stay on their good side.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Everything you do over the next few days must be done by the rules. The planets warn if you try to cut corners, especially at work, people who matter will notice and put a minus mark by your name. Don’t get a reputation for being unreliable or lazy.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make the most of the sun’s last day in the most dynamic area of your chart to bring what you have been working on to a swift and successful conclusion. You can still work on it afterward, of course, but it will probably be more of a slog.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If someone challenges your authority today you must deal with them harshly. You are in no mood to give more than is expected of you and you are in even less of a mood to be friendly with people who would clearly like to replace you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your social life has been on a high of late and you have made a lot of new friends. The downside is that you may have neglected one particular relationship that is of more importance than all the others put together. Remedy that right now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If your sixth sense tells you that something is not quite right today you must listen to it and act on it. The facts and figures may all add up but you know better than to ignore the nagging feeling that not everyone is being honest with you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun leaves your sign tomorrow but with Mars still on your side you won’t be slowing down or giving up the limelight just yet. Do something out of the ordinary today, something that sends a message that you are still a force to be reckoned with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A new solar year begins for you tomorrow when the sun moves into your sign, and with Pluto also moving in your favour on Sunday this really is going to be your time of year. What can you do to impress people in positions of power?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You want to be logical about what is going on in your world but because your emotions are so close to the surface that may not be possible. No matter. Your sixth sense can serve you just as well, if not better, than the rational part of your mind.

