IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t waste time trying to understand why you think and feel in certain ways, just do what feels right and live with the consequences. The message of the stars on your birthday is that if you believe in yourself then the universe will believe in you too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your outlook on life will undergo a change for the better over the next few days. Most importantly, you will no longer care in the slightest what other people think about what you are doing. You don’t need their advice or their assistance.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As the sun is about to move into the career area of your chart what you do for a living is about to become even more important than it was before. New opportunities are already heading your way, so be ready to take advantage of them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to find a cause that is worth fighting for and what happens between now and the end of the week will inspire you to get out into the world and make your mark. Put your big brain to work and find ways to make a difference.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something you may have got for free in the past will now have to be paid for, making this the ideal time to ask yourself if you really need to possess it. Most likely the answer is “no”, so cut it out of your life and move on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun’s move into your opposite sign will bring disputes to the boil over the next few days and that’s a good thing because you cannot allow negative feelings to continue indefinitely, even if it means cutting ties with old friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You’re not short of dreams but will they ever become realities? One particular dream is now getting closer and it won’t be long before you are able to reach out and grab hold of it. If you hesitate now you will surely regret it later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

One of the best times of the year begins tomorrow when the Sun moves in your favour and life starts to look a lot sunnier and brighter than it has done in recent weeks. Be decisive and dynamic. Above all, be the one who makes things happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you’ve got something important to say then say it today but make sure you keep it short, sweet and to the point. Some people may complain that you are being too aggressive but you need to get your viewpoint across in a way they won’t forget.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are worrying about a problem that should resolve itself if you just leave it alone. The sun’s change of signs tomorrow will make it easier for you to put it out of your head and it won’t be long until you have forgotten about it completely.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have achieved a lot in recent weeks and will no doubt achieve even more as the year progresses, but as from tomorrow you will need to be a bit more focused in your ambitions. Home in on your No. 1 target and ignore everything else.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As the sun enters your sign tomorrow you must put the doubts and fears of the past year out of your mind once and for all. A bright future awaits you and to claim it all you have to do is move confidently in the direction of your dreams.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Keep reminding yourself that you are not a victim and that what other people do does not have to affect you in negative ways. Use your imagination to envision a time in the very near future when you are living on a higher and happier level.

