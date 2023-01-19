Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Lady Luck will smile on you over the coming 12 months, so give each and every day your full attention and think and act as if you cannot fail. All things will be possible if you trust in your abilities and believe in what you are doing.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make an extra special effort on the work front to win over colleagues, employers and others who can help you develop your plans and clear a path to success. Don’t keep your big ideas to yourself – the more people know about them the better.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you make an effort to reach out to important people between now and the weekend you will change your world for the better. You can also make a big difference on a wider social level. Your actions will spread like ripples on a pond.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Good fortune is coming your way and you know it. But don’t just sit there and wait for it to arrive – get out into the world and make things happen for yourself. The Sun’s imminent change of sign means your efforts will not be wasted.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more you have done for other people in recent weeks the more they will do for you over the next few days, and as you’ve done a great deal to help them you can expect some very good things to occur. Enjoy it, you’ve earned it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be shocked by what you see and hear today but you should have seen it coming. Don’t be too judgmental though. You have made a few ill-considered choices yourself in the past, so accept others for who and what they are.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Anyone who tries to limit your actions must be told in no uncertain terms that you will not allow them to dictate what you can and cannot do. Only you have the right to decide where to go and who to work with on a daily basis.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how much friends and colleagues try to persuade you to change your methods and routines you must stick with what you know and trust. You have your own ways of doing things and if they work for you then nothing else matters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been hugely sociable of late and have met a lot of new and interesting people but chances are you have spent less time with older friends and family members who now feel a bit neglected. Make it up to them today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be tempted to do something out of the ordinary, maybe even outrageous, to get yourself noticed but think carefully before you take the plunge. Do you really want other people, especially your rivals, looking too closely at what you are doing?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you throw the dice today there is a very good chance that your number will come up, but don’t get carried away and keep throwing after your initial success or your gains could quickly disappear and then become losses. Quit while you’re ahead!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun’s move into your birth sign tomorrow marks the start of a wonderful new phase but it will be more wonderful still if you let go of the past and think only of the future. What’s done is done and cannot be undone. Time to move on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you get the urge to act on impulse today don’t fight it. This is one of those occasions when you can afford to throw caution to the wind as deep down you know the wind will blow you in the right direction – a very profitable one.

