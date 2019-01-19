Your daily horoscope: January 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The word “changes” is writ large on the horizon and the simple fact is you won’t be able to escape the upheavals that are headed your way. But why would you want to? Life is supposed to be exciting, so treat it all as one big adventure – and aim to win.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today’s sun-Uranus link warns you must tread carefully, in particular on the work front where you really don’t want to upset people in positions of power. Everyone is feeling a bit touchy at the moment, so watch what you say and do.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The only danger this weekend is that you may be in too much of a rush and make the kind of elementary mistake that leaves you looking silly. Deal with what you are working on a step at a time and make sure you get it right.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do something dramatic this weekend, something that reminds the world who you are and why you should be taken seriously. Make sure it’s legal, of course, but don’t worry if the line between good taste and bad gets blurred a little.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not be in the mood to compromise at the moment but the planets indicate you have no choice in the matter. Today’s sun-Uranus link will confront you with an issue that demands a joint approach. You cannot possibly handle it alone.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If a friend or relative starts to say something you know is going to be embarrassing then cut them off quickly and steer the talk in a different direction. They will thank you for it later when they realize you did them a favor.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The stars are very much on your side at the moment but there is a danger that you will come out with something that results in a black mark being put against your name. Watch what you say, both in your personal affairs and at work.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may want to give someone who has incurred your displeasure a serious talking to but a voice in the back of your head says that might be the wrong thing to do. Stay calm and don’t let your emotions take over – they could take you too far!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to face up to aspects of your personality that you might prefer to keep hidden. The fact is everyone has negative attributes of one sort or other, so get over yourself and get busy on showing your more positive side to the world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If your sixth sense tells you that something is not a good idea then you should listen to it and do something different this weekend. Don’t worry about being unpopular, worry about risking your hard-earned cash – money you cannot afford to lose.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Decide what your No. 1 priority is going to be and then go for it 100 per cent. Today’s sun-Uranus link means you are very much in the mood to do something out of the ordinary, so get creative and get yourself noticed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be pleased if someone casts doubt on what you are doing but maybe they can see problems up ahead that for some reason you cannot. Listen to what they tell you and maybe act on it too. They might just save you from yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s sun-Uranus link means this is not a good time to take risks. Why? Because once you have gambled on one thing you will immediately be tempted to gamble on another, and then another – and even if you win to begin with you will lose in the end.

