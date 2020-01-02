Your daily horoscope: January 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury and Jupiter combine on your birthday to clear away the fog and allow you to see both clearly and deeply. To say you will be inspired is not saying nearly enough – your understanding of human nature will open up an endless range of new possibilities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may prefer action to talk but there is still a place for words and what you choose to say today will be every bit as important as what you choose to do. Impress people in positions of power with your knowledge and also your wit.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With mind planet Mercury linked to luck planet Jupiter today you won’t put a foot wrong either at home or at work. Make an effort to win over those people who would not usually support you. You may be surprised how eager they are to please.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have too many options at the moment and because of that you keep chopping and changing and getting nowhere. Decide what is of most importance to you and stick with it until it is done. Do one thing really well rather than several things badly.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Difficult decisions will come easily to you today, mainly because the fear that you might get it wrong and look silly has finally gone. The best way to get ahead is through trial and error, so if you don’t get it right the first time just keep going.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The moment you stop to question what you are doing and why is the moment you begin to lose momentum, so carry on as you are and don’t let doubts creep into your mind. Always try to give the impression that you know exactly what you are doing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A powerful link between Jupiter and your ruling planet Mercury means you know, deep down, that whatever you turn your mind to now will work out for the best. Your ability to ignore setbacks and push on to your goal will be admired by everyone.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be inclined to keep quiet so as not to upset those you love but is that really the right course of action? Maybe it would be better to let them know what you really think, so you can discuss the matter and then, hopefully, move on together.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make an effort to get out into the world and talk to people, both those you already know and those you are meeting for the first time. You may be surprised to find that your ideas, controversial though some of them may be, go down very well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What you learn today may not delight you but it will inform you and that is of far more importance. According to the planets you have been much too trusting of late and need to recognize that not everyone shares your respect for either the truth or reality.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Concepts and ideas you have found it hard to understand in recent weeks will come easily to you now and soon you will be explaining them to others as you become the go-to expert. Don’t forget that the simplest explanation is often the most accurate.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With an unusual degree of cosmic activity taking place in the most sensitive area of your chart it’s no surprise that you tend to fear the worst, but there are also many good reasons to be positive about life. One of those reasons will delight you today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Even if you are the sort of Pisces who prefers to stick with what you know and trust you will be hugely adventurous today, especially in your thinking. Allow your mind to take in a whole new range of ideas. No opinion is to be considered forbidden.

