HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The next 12 months will surely be better than the last 12 months and there is every possibility that it won’t just be better but could be the best. What is it that motivates you more than anything else? Focus on that one thing and ignore the rest.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something you were tempted to give up on will look a lot more inviting today and you should take that as a sign to carry on with it. By this time next week the cosmic picture will have improved and your attitude will be a lot less defeatist.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Steer clear of other people’s disputes and emotional problems over the next 24 hours. There is nothing to be gained by getting involved in dramas you have no way of changing, so keep your distance and let the warring parties sort it out themselves.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mercury, your ruler, ends its retrograde phase today, which should make it easier to persuade colleagues and loved ones to shoulder more of the burden. Both at home and at work you must let others know you are no longer such an easy touch.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means forgive someone who made a silly mistake at your expense but don’t forget about it. In similar situations in the future you can and you must watch them closely in case they look like repeating the error, which they most likely will.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Information that comes your way will make it clear that someone you have relied on in the past can no longer be trusted. The reason for the change may or may not be obvious but what is clear is that you need to check everything they say and do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As from today it should be easier to convince partners and loved ones that you know what you are talking about. If they are smart they will act on what you tell them. If not, well, they’ll get an opportunity to learn from their mistake.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem to be remarkably persuasive at the moment and long may it continue. You will know precisely what to say to get people on your side, even people who rarely if ever supported you in the past. Money matters should go well for you too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must make sure you know what you are talking about over the next 24 hours. If others get the impression that you are making it up as you go along they won’t hesitate to call your bluff and that could be embarrassing if they are correct.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As mind planet Mercury turns direct in your sign today you will either have a great deal to say for yourself or, conversely, be unwilling to say anything at all. If others are smart they won’t interrupt either your speechifying or your silence.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You appear to have noticed something that those around you have missed and now that Mercury is ending its retrograde phase you can use what you have discovered to get ahead in the world. Only share what you know when it profits you to do so.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t let your misgivings about a loved one’s plans stop you from supporting them all the way. Even if they have got it wrong the fact that they tried something without relying on you is a very good sign, and next time they will get it right.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If your sixth sense warns that what someone in authority says today is not completely on the level you must not ignore it. Maybe they are being truthful but the planets indicate there could be something major they are neglecting to tell you.

