Your daily horoscope: January 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The way you look at and deal with material things – your possessions and what you own and earn – will change in major ways over the coming 12 months. You won’t give up on worldly desires completely, of course, but in future they may not be so important to you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With both the sun and Mercury moving through the career area of your chart you are going to be thinking a lot about your work and your reputation over the next few days. But don’t make any lasting decisions yet – other options will soon reveal themselves.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone says you should not concern yourself with what is going on you will of course go out of your way to discover the truth. Chances are what you find will shock you to the core. No wonder they did not want you finding out.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It seems you have been worrying about a money problem for no good reason, and what happens over the next week or so will convince you that you took a far too negative view of your financial situation. That’s not an excuse to go on a binge though!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Do you allow yourself to get caught up in a fight or feud that is really none of your business, or do you steer well clear in the belief that nothing good is likely to come of you getting involved? It’s the latter, of course. Keep your distance.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in the well-being area of your chart makes this the ideal time to think of ways to reduce any stress you may be under. For a start you can stop taking a work-related feud so seriously. It really doesn’t matter who comes out on top.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your confidence is starting to improve and you’ve noticed that the more you think in a positive fashion the more positive things seem to occur. That’s another reminder that the way you choose to look at the world determines the way the world appears.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may like to pretend that you are self-sufficient but you secretly know that you depend on other people for so many things. If you need assistance over the next 48 hours you must not be afraid to ask for it – it’s not a sign of weakness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mercury in the most sociable area of your chart will make it easy for you to express yourself, but just because you can say something does not mean you have to. Sometimes the most positive form of communication is no communication at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something you see or hear this weekend will give you ideas about how to increase your income, and you must take those ideas seriously. You also need to be aware that if you don’t take advantage of them then other people will – at your expense.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Everything seems to be falling into place for you at the moment and long may that continue, but if you get the chance to help other people you must make the effort. Your good deeds could later turn out to be worth more than money in the bank.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Anyone who thinks you are too fixed in your opinions to understand what motivates your fellow man is wrong, and you will prove it over the next 48 hours. Your insights into human nature will come in handy when dealing with difficult people.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is a good time to get together with friends and family members and do some really fun things. If your employer or a work colleague asks you to take on more responsibilities you can and you must refuse. Be nice about it but be forceful too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com