HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Neptune link on your birthday will boost your creativity but there is also a danger that you could get lost in wishful thinking. Make a point of seeing each and every situation for what it is, not for what you would like it to be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t reveal too much about your plans for the coming year, because the less others know about them the less likely it is they will stand in your way. Your rivals will do anything to stop you succeeding, so be smart and keep them guessing.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you speak too freely today you could find yourself in a tricky situation later in the week. While communications planet Mercury is going through its retrograde phase it might be a good idea to keep some of your more controversial ideas to yourself!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to get past the notion that the only way to get on in the world is to push yourself harder than your rivals. The message of the stars this week is that you will accomplish a lot more if you use brain rather than brawn.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Everything is under control and will work out for the best. Why don’t you completely believe that? The simple fact is that while Mercury is moving retrograde you have a tendency to see your glass as half empty, when in fact it is overflowing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you expect the people around you to think the same way as you over the next 24 hours you are going to be disappointed. Life would be a bore if we all believed the same things, so accept that not everyone can be on your mental level.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you get the chance to impress someone in a position of authority today by all means give it your best shot but don’t expect them to shower you with praise. They will though make a note of your efforts and reward you accordingly later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have a tendency to put off until tomorrow what should be done today and while Mercury is going through its retrograde phase you will be even less inclined to be decisive. But what of it? Don’t chase the new year, let it come to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to let someone who seems to believe they have a special claim on your time and attention know you have no intention of disrupting your own routine just to please them. You are under no obligation to play by their fantasy rules.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There seem to be a lot of glum faces in your vicinity at the moment. What can you do to cheer things up? By all means act outrageously today, especially if by doing so friends and loved ones remember how to smile again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more someone plays on your emotions today the more of an excuse you will have to banish them from your presence. The last thing you need this early in the new year is to get held back by other people’s senseless histrionics.

Aquarius

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart warns you cannot afford to take what others tell you at face value today, especially if there is money at stake. If you allow them to influence your thinking there can be only one loser – you!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

According to the planets you have made a promise that you would now like to get out of but if you break it the consequences could be dire. Like it or not you must be true to your word, no matter how much it costs you.

