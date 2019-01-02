Your daily horoscope: January 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Saturn, planet of ambition, is strong on your birthday, so write down on your computer or a piece of paper what it is you intend to accomplish over the coming 12 months, then get on and make it happen. It’s time to create your masterpiece.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more people challenge your right to call the shots the more determined you will be to stay in control. Hopefully your stubborn resistance will work but, if it doesn’t, just accept that some people will always be more powerful than you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are in an adventurous mood at the moment, which is great, but don’t take unnecessary risks. If you expose yourself to situations that could in some way turn dangerous you will have no one to blame but yourself if you get hurt.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The only thing to fear is fear itself and you need to keep telling yourself that fact over and over again until it finally lodges in your mind. Don’t worry that something you attempt might go wrong – worry only that you are too scared to try.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make sure you know what you are talking about today because if you say things that cannot be backed up by facts someone who does know their stuff could make you look silly. It’s no shame to admit that you don’t know it all.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have more talent in your big toe than the average person has in their entire body, but according to the planets you are not using it. Get your act together over the next few days and get started on something that really inspires you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will try to hide your feelings today but chances are you won’t succeed. Something has annoyed you to such an extent that you can’t help but get emotional about it. That’s good – it’s dangerous to hold on to negative feelings.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to be too aggressive today, even if your anger is justified. The sun’s link to Saturn warns there could be consequences if you come on too strong and annoy friends or family members. It may take a while for them to forgive you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will do something above and beyond the call of duty over the next 24 hours, but chances are you won’t get much praise for it. But that’s okay. You are not in the business of helping people just so you can bask in glory yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may feel trapped by your obligations but the planets warn there is nothing you can do to escape them just yet. What you can do, of course, is change your attitude and do what you have to do with a smile on your face. It always helps!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With sun power and Saturn power both on your side there is nothing you cannot do if you put your mind to it. For best results just stick with a well-defined plan and don’t push yourself too hard. Small steps will take you where you need to go.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You certainly don’t lack for advice at the moment – everyone and their dog seems to know what you need to do! Don’t listen to a word of it. You already know what is best for you personally – your inner voice told you long ago.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If what you have to tell a friend or family member hurts their feelings don’t feel bad about it. Someone needs to let them know what they are doing wrong and it would appear that someone has to be you. They’ll thank you one day.

