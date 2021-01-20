Your daily horoscope: January 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Upheavals of one sort or another are likely this year and some of them could be pretty dramatic. The good news is they will sweep away conditions that have been holding you back and within a short space of time you will be flying again.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are not much in the mood for work today, don’t force yourself. You want nothing more than to have some fun, ideally with your friends, and it would be wrong to deny yourself that joy. You need a break, so take it right now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Today’s Mars-Uranus union in your sign could provide the kick-start you need to get yourself moving again. You have held back from doing what you wanted to be doing long enough – now you must focus with laser-like intensity on your No.1 goal.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone you live or work with tries to tell you how unlucky they have been, don’t listen to them. That may sound unfair and unfeeling but the planets indicate they are not nearly as hard done by as they claim to be. They’re just looking for sympathy.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may pay you to be vague about what you are up to, especially if you know that certain individuals are unlikely to approve of your actions. If you keep a low profile over the next 24 hours you can probably get away with just about anything.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mars and Uranus join forces in the career area of your chart today, so fireworks on the work front are a distinct possibility. Whatever happens and no matter how unfair it may see, stay calm. If your temper gets the better of you the results could be dire.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are sure to make a good impression on other people today, not least because your capacity for hard work gets a lot of things done in a short space of time. This is one of those days when the harder you push yourself the more you enjoy it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Are you the only one who knows what is going on in the world? Is everyone else blind to reality? It’s possible, of course, but more likely it’s your own mind that has got stuck in a certain way of thinking. What happens today will change that dramatically.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If a partner or loved one says something that shocks you today, don’t make a big deal of it. Either they are releasing pressure that has been building up for some time, or they don’t actually mean it. Either way, make as if you don’t really care.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more you try to get a straight answer from someone today the more evasive they will get, so stop asking and make a decision based on what’s good for you. And if they don’t like that decision? Too bad. Next time maybe they’ll be honest with you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You should know by now that if you approach the same old problems in the same old ways you will get the same old results. Fortunately, with Mars and Uranus strong today you’ll be happy to experiment – though not everyone will appreciate your adventurous streak.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more other people criticize your plans the more determined you must be to see them through. The fact is they worry that by making the changes you are thinking of they will lose out in some way. It may be true, but don’t let that stop you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you spend too much time thinking about what you should be doing today you may end up doing nothing at all. Follow your gut feeling and let the situation play itself out. Your higher self will guide you if you learn to think less and act more.

