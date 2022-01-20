Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The only advice you will need over the coming year is the advice that comes from deep inside. At least once every day retreat to a quiet place and listen carefully to what your inner voice tells you – it knows every answer that matters.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A more relaxed view of one-to-one relationships is a must and now the sun is moving in your favour again it shouldn’t be too hard to get along with most people. If you look for the good in everyone you meet it won’t take long to find it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your voice carries more authority than you realize and if you speak up on the work front over the next few days you can be sure that your ideas will be taken seriously by those in positions of power. You should speak up more often.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you meet while out and about today could become a very good friend in a very short space of time. It will certainly be a meeting of minds but could also develop into something deeper if your relationship situations are similar.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be a bit less fragile emotionally than you have been of late and that’s good, but you still need to be wary when dealing with people whose outlook on life is very different to your own. Don’t take chances, especially with money.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Some of the treatment you’ve endured of late, especially on the work front, may not have been fair but you survived it okay and now it’s time to move on. Forget about getting back at people who have wronged you – it’s a complete waste of time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to get bogged down in details today, because there are bigger issues that need to be dealt with. If friends and work colleagues want to talk about matters you have no interest in, make your excuses, turn your back and walk away.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Whatever your life goals may be you are now in the perfect position to move closer to them, not in small steps but in leaps and bounds. A few weeks from now they will no longer be goals but achievements, and you’ll be a star.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s good that you are wary of people who talk big – you know from long experience they are the sort who are most likely to let you down. Ignore what the so-called experts tell you today and confidently follow your instincts instead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Stop thinking about past mistakes and think instead of all the wonderful things you are going to do in the future. Recognize, too, that the future is not a long way off – it starts here and now in the decisions you make today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There will be more emphasis on what you own and earn over the next few weeks and that’s good because the planets indicate you have allowed your financial situation to slide. Capricorns are supposed to be good with money, so what went wrong?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun moves into your sign today, which means you have the cosmic wind at your back. How are you going to make use of it? Give the creative side of your nature permission to experiment. Don’t worry about winning or losing … just “be”.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There are conflicting forces at work in your head at the moment and your task over the next few days is to bring them back into some sort of harmony. Try looking at your life from a higher level of awareness – then everything will make sense again.

