Your daily horoscope: January 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your ability to sense what is about to happen before it actually occurs will come in useful over the next few months. Some people may see this talent as slightly spooky, but the reality is you can see farther and wider than they are capable of.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As the sun changes signs today it is more than possible that the way you look at the world will change as well. Make a point of listening to other people’s ideas and opinions – there could be a lot of wisdom to be found in their words.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone in a position of authority is going to make you the kind of offer you won’t want to refuse. Just make sure that whatever deal they suggest is what you truly desire long-term. Can you see yourself doing the same thing 10 years from now?

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more other people try to convince you that their way of looking at life is the right way the more suspicious you will be, and rightly so. You really don’t need anyone’s help in coming to the correct conclusions as to what is going on in the world.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A windfall of some kind could come your way over the next few days and if it does it will be fully deserved. Some people might try to tell you that you have been lucky but don’t listen to them – you earn what you get in this life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There were times in recent weeks when it seemed as if the whole world was against you, but as from today it will seem as if just one or two people are against you. That’s an improvement, of course, but you still need to be on your guard.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t let little things worry you over the next few days. If you allow trivial issues and trivial people to get under your skin now you may have a hard time getting rid of them later on. Better to take a more positive view of life right from the start.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun’s move into the most dynamic area of your chart makes this one of the very best times of the year, so forget about all those things that went wrong in the past and focus on filling your future with fun and success. Love life Libra!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to stay calm and think things through carefully today. That applies to all areas of your life but in particular to your home situation where certain people could be even more touchy and emotional than they usually are. Keep your head at all times.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your powers of persuasion will be high today but don’t waste them on people who cannot help you move closer to your long-term goals. Also, avoid the kind of gossip and cheap talk that some people enjoy but which cannot do you any good personally.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you let certain people know that you are desperate to be taken seriously they will go out of their way to make fun of you, so keep your thoughts to yourself and act as if you are supremely self-confident. Act the part and you’ll become the part.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As the sun moves into your birth sign today a new beginning of some kind is a very real possibility, but first you need to let go of the past. Yes, you have made plenty of mistakes, but that’s good. Mistakes are how you learn and grow.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A very private matter needs to be dealt with – not tomorrow or next week or next month but right now. Make some time and space in your day to work out what is making you feel so downbeat at the moment. Then deal with it in a positive way.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com