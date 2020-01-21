Your daily horoscope: January 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The clearer the picture you have in your mind of what it is you want out of life the more likely it is you will get it. Your mind-body link will be especially powerful this year, so dare to believe that all things are possible – and they will be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have gone as far as you can getting things done on your own – if you want to move to a higher level, both in your personal life and in your career, then you must start working more closely with other people. Compromise is of the utmost necessity.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun’s move into the career area of your chart means you will do whatever it takes to get yourself noticed. Remember though that by calling attention to your deeds makes it easier for rivals to be critical. Be tough with them, and with yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As the sun is now moving through the most adventurous area of your chart you may surprise yourself by how keen you are to adapt or try something new. What you choose to do today may not please everyone but it will please you and that’s what matters.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is a very good time to think deeply about what you are doing and where you are going in life. Whether you come up with any worthwhile answers is less important than the fact that you are at last asking all the right questions.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can quite easily win others round to your way of thinking over the next 24 hours, but it also needs to be the right way of thinking. Don’t try to persuade friends and colleagues that you believe something when the evidence suggests you do not.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The message of the planets today is that you need to keep things simple. The fewer details you have to worry about the more success you are likely to get, especially on the work front where others trust you to lead the way with common sense.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A more lighthearted phase has now begun and after all the frustrations and failures of recent weeks that fact can only bring a smile to your face. Make it your aim to help other people smile as well. You have a talent for brightening up the landscape.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is no time to be a control freak Scorpio. On the contrary, you need to open up on every level and let others see that you are both approachable and adventurous. Then you need to accept that partners and loved ones can be adventurous in different ways.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have put duty before pleasure on so many occasions of late that you have every right to expect to be rewarded in some way. You are more likely to get something worth having if you put yourself about socially. Don’t be a loner.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the money area of your chart will compel you to face up to financial reality. The fact is you went a bit mad in recent weeks and spent far more than you could afford, so now you need to tighten your belt and make savings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your mood is already beginning to change for the better and by the end of the week you will be sailing along without a care in the world. Okay, so maybe it won’t be that good, not quite, but that is definitely what you should be aiming for.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may find yourself attracted today to something that others regard as “unusual” at best and “bizarre” at worst. Whatever they may think of it you are advised to ignore them and carry on regardless. Your life is your dream, so enjoy it.

