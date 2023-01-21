Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not only will you succeed this year but you will succeed with style. A new moon on your birthday means you feel a sense of mission to be the best at what you do and with that kind of motivation you cannot possibly fail. Your potential is unlimited.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Express your opinions loudly and often this weekend but don’t forget that others are entitled to express their opinions too. Don’t take it personally if some people disagree with you. Instead, just this once, try looking at life from their point of view.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may think you deserve more from life than you are currently getting, and maybe you do, but there is no reason to be negative about it. In every situation you encounter this weekend search for the seeds of both enjoyment and enlightenment.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try thinking a little more deeply about life over the next 48 hours, especially if recent events have left you disillusioned about the direction the world appears to be heading. Are things really so bad or is that just your own interpretation of events?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is a great time to have a serious clear-out of all the junk in your life – not just the physical junk but the mental and emotional junk too. Don’t go overboard and throw out everything though. Some things are worth holding on to.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A new moon in your opposite sign means you will have to play second fiddle for a while, which for someone who is used to being top dog may not come easy. It won’t hurt to let friends and loved ones enjoy the limelight for a bit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If a job is worth doing then you must do it yourself over the next 48 hours. Cosmic activity in the work area of your chart means you cannot expect others to reach the same standards that you are capable of so, yes, it’s do-it-yourself time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun’s move into the most creative area of your chart is followed immediately by a favourable new moon, so focus on your No.1 aim and let the world see what you are capable of. Start something out of the ordinary this weekend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t take a situation that you have no way of controlling too seriously. No matter how annoying it may be you must stay mentally and emotionally calm. The moment you let it get under your skin is the moment you start losing the game.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to be on the move and visiting new places. As one of the more outgoing members of the zodiac that won’t be a problem this weekend but you must have a plan before you set out – and make sure you know how to get home again!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A new moon in the financial area of your chart will inspire you to come up with new ways to make money this weekend. Don’t try to do things on the cheap though – an investment of time and energy and cash will be needed to begin with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A new moon in your birth sign makes this one of the best times of the year to strive harder and aim higher than you have ever done before. The simple fact is if you can imagine it you can do it – and much better than anyone else.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You know that most of your fears are groundless but you still have this nagging dread that something bad is going to happen. That kind of negative thinking can lead to real world defeat, so get your head together and get on with your life.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com