Your daily horoscope: January 21

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you don’t achieve something remarkable over the next 12 months it means you will have made no effort at all. The universe will get behind even your most lacklustre efforts, so think what you might accomplish if you make a genuine effort to transform your existence.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Like it or not things are going to change over the next few weeks, and sometimes in ways you might not enjoy. Having said that, your long-term prospects are very rosy indeed, so be positive and look for ways to work with change rather than fight against it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With Mars in your sign there is nothing you cannot do – but that does not mean you should try to do everything. Focus on your No. 1 goal and channel all your energy and all your passion in that direction. It’s quite possible that greatness awaits you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The world at large seems to be moving so fast now that even you, someone who enjoys moving ahead at breakneck speed, may be getting a bit fearful. Don’t worry. The general feeling of chaos will give way to something simpler and calmer over the next few days.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What you need to recognize is that people are what they are and there is no way that you are going to change them, no matter how hard you try. Once you understand that fact life will become a lot easier to deal with. More enjoyable too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something will have to give over the next few days, because the pressures that have been building up are simply too intense to control for much longer. The good news is that when the situation does blow it will throw up new opportunities which you can take advantage of.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something dramatic is going to happen today, tomorrow or over the weekend. Exactly what it might be is hard to predict but now that you know it won’t be business as usual you can prepare yourself mentally and emotionally. As much as you can, go with the flow.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have been living in the past far too much of late. Yes, going over in your mind what you did and how you could have done better can be useful, but at some point you need to leave it behind and move on. That stage is now here.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Intense cosmic activity in your opposite sign means that a certain amount of disruptive behavior must be expected, even from people you are on good terms with. Whatever else you do, don’t start thinking in terms of payback or revenge. That won’t help one little bit.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Some people may say you are aiming too high but the planets indicate the opposite is true – you need to push yourself much harder over the next few days. Yes, of course, it will mean taking risks, but since when have you been scared of testing your limits?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The influence of yesterday’s Mars-Uranus union is still being felt and you may find it impossible to slow down long enough to draw breath today. The good news is you have built up so much momentum that you can smash through any obstacle you find in your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something you have been worrying about for several weeks will resolve itself with no input from you today, making you wonder if you needed to worry about it at all. Next time, try imagining that the best is going to happen rather than the worst.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If there are changes you would like to make, changes that will require a massive effort on your part, make them now while the cosmos is giving you the energy to push forward. Don’t wait another day, act now and change your life for the better.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

