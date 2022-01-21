Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important person in your life is you but it is the experiences you share with other people that make life worth living. Keep that thought in mind at all times over the coming year and resist the urge to go your own way too often.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your rivals have had the upper hand in recent weeks but the cosmic picture is changing fast and soon you will be calling the shots again. Don’t waste time trying to right any wrongs, just do your own thing and let others worry about you for a change.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter what you are told today you must read between the lines, because there is a real possibility that someone will try to deceive you. Usually you’re too canny to be taken for a ride but this could be one of those occasions when you trust too easily.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It will pay you to tread carefully today, especially in one-to-one relationships. Mars still has a few days to wreak havoc in the partnership area of your chart, so err on the side of caution and don’t say or do anything that might provoke a backlash.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Too often in life you fear the worst and that is something you need to watch out for now. With the sun moving through such a sensitive area of your chart your enemies will try to get under your skin, but they can only succeed if you let them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make use of the last few days of Mars moving through the most dynamic area of your chart to be more productive and creative. There is a lot you can accomplish in 72 hours, so give your all both at home and at work and expect to be rewarded.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some of the people you have to deal with today could be a bit touchy, so watch what you say and try to give positive feedback even when others may not deserve to be praised. Aim always to build people up rather than tear them down.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to be so concerned about your money situation today and over the weekend. Your social life is picking up nicely and if you have to spend a few dollars to have a good time then go for it. Don’t let a few dollars become a lot though.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sacrifices you made toward the end of last year will start paying dividends over the next few days, so stay sharp and be ready to move quickly when opportunities arise. Someone new, and maybe very special, will come into your life as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Mars leaves your birth sign on Monday, so you still have a few days to make use of its energy to get important tasks finished. Don’t let others do things for you or you may look back a few weeks from now and wish you had worked harder.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to question some of the assumptions on which your life is based and you need to do it now. This is a time of great change for everyone but for you it could be transformational in highly positive ways, so get your act together.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With the sun now moving through your birth sign you need to put your own interests first. That does not mean you should be selfish as such but when your needs and other people’s needs clash you don’t want to be the one to lose out.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make use of Mars in the career area of your chart to show important people what you are capable of. Don’t wait to be told what to do, take the initiative and make things happen. If you don’t risk you don’t get – it’s that simple.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com