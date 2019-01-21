Your daily horoscope: January 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A lunar eclipse on your birthday means there will be quite a bit of emotional conflict over the coming year, but that need not be a bad thing. The fact is you need to say goodbye to people who are holding you back. Be ruthless and then move on.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Sometimes all you have to do is snap your fingers and others come running, but that won’t happen today. On the contrary, if you behave in an imperious way you will be ignored – and nothing deflates an Aries ego quicker than being an outsider.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Today’s lunar eclipse means you will need to take extra care when dealing with people in one-to-one situations, both at home and at work. Minor differences could easily flare up into major disagreements, so be careful what you say.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone will make you an interesting offer today but your sixth sense tells you there could be a catch – and there is. Tell them you will think about it and get back to them later, then do some in-depth research. You’ll be glad you did.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is not a good time for business and financial affairs, so neither a lender nor a borrower be, and don’t take risks with your hard-earned cash. What you most need to remember is that there is no such thing as a certainty – only losers believe that.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Because today’s lunar eclipse falls in your sign there is a good chance that you will be more emotional than usual. That in itself need not be a bad thing but if you allow your feelings to rule you it could end in tears. Breathe slowly and stay calm.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are times when you don’t know whether to laugh or cry, and this could be one of them. Crying may be the easier option but if you make an effort to look on the bright side you will soon see how silly it all is. Then you will laugh.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your hopes and dreams could take a bit of a battering today as the lunar eclipse introduces you to reality and you begin to understand that what you were hoping would happen isn’t going to happen. Welcome to the real world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Whatever happens today you must strive to stay in a positive frame of mind. The planets warn if you let down your guard and let negative things get to you chances are you’ll feel bad by the end of the day. It’s just life Scorpio – enjoy it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no point worrying about things you cannot change, and that applies as much to your personal affairs as it does to your work. If certain people want to behave in ways you don’t understand then let them get on with it. It’s their choice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Whatever bad things may be happening in the world outside your door you must not let them affect the things you do and the way you behave in your private life. Ignore the chaos “out there” today – it’s what your heart does that counts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to get emotionally worked up about issues that don’t matter – and even about issues that do matter. Today’s eclipse will make it easy for you to fly off the handle and have a go at people but it won’t do any good. Stay calm at all costs.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your workload will increase quite a bit today and to say the least you won’t be happy about it. Chances are someone is putting pressure on you to see how you will react – and hoping that you will overreact. Don’t give them that satisfaction.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com