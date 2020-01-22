Your daily horoscope: January 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No, the cosmic powers that be are not conspiring against you, so stop feeling sorry for yourself and take control of your life again. The coming year could and should be one of the best ever for you – and will be if you set your sights high enough.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars is making you even more adventurous than usual and that means few people will be able to keep up with you. You may have to slow down occasionally between now and the weekend, simply because you are getting too far ahead on your own.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are strongly advised not to reveal too much about your plans. The less friends and family know about what you are doing the more likely it is you will be able to do it right – simply because they won’t know when and where to interfere.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have always been the kind of person who likes to lead rather than follow and you will get the chance to do just that over the next few days. Don’t try to order others to follow you though – they will do so only if they believe in you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s good to be easygoing but sometimes you take it too far and let other people get away with things they do not deserve. That could be a problem on the work front today, so be ready to lay down the law if someone starts taking liberties.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets invite you to put your own needs first and not worry in the slightest what other people might think about what you are doing. Sometimes you need to forget about the greater good and just do what feels right for you. Such a time is now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be careful what you sign up to today because the planets warn that once your name is on the dotted line you won’t be allowed to back out. Does your sixth sense tell you that something is not quite right? Then give it a miss for now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone you are involved with in a social capacity is getting very assertive and you are not too sure that you like it. Maybe you should put a little distance between you, at least until you can figure out what it is they are actually trying to do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not take kindly to someone you have no personal attachment to telling you how to do things but you have little choice in the matter. The fact is they are better at doing certain things than you are, so be smart and learn from what they say.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your luck is moving in the right direction and with Mars on your side that movement is likely to be fast. There will be a big increase in the number of opportunities coming your way over the next few days. Just remember you don’t have to go for them all.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There may be times over the next two or three days when you feel insecure for no good reason. Don’t waste time looking over your shoulder because chances are nothing bad is creeping up on you. Choose to look at the world through positive eyes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The most important thing today is that you make sure everyone you have dealings with, at home and at work, knows exactly what it is you are doing and exactly what they can do to assist you. You’re among friends Aquarius – so make use of them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have been under a fair bit of pressure of late and that won’t change for a while. But in a way that’s good because it forces you to raise your game and discover what you are capable of – a lot more than most people, including yourself, might think.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com