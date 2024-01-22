Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your faith in your own abilities will soar this year and so will the faith and trust that other people place in you. Each new success will bring the kind of applause and rewards that mark you out as someone special – which of course you are!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Anything of a joint nature is now under beneficial stars, so stop being a bit of a loner and get together with people who share your outlook on life to start making good things happen, not just for yourselves but for everyone.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What you would like to do and what you are obliged to do may be two very different things over the next few days but that’s okay. The fact that you have obligations to other people means those people trust you to make a good job of things.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No doubt you are eager to get up and get out into the world but what’s the rus? The planets indicate it will pay you to wait a day or two before venturing out into the great unknown. Take your time. Savour the journeys to come.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are smart you will keep your thoughts to yourself today, especially if they are the kind of thoughts that the majority of people might not approve of. No doubt you are right and they are wrong but they have the weight of numbers on their side.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If someone you have feelings for says something you disagree with today don’t immediately make a big issue of it. Cosmic activity in the partnership area of your chart warns if you get into an argument it could be you who comes off worse.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun and Pluto in the work area of your chart means you are determined to crack on and get through the backlog of jobs that have built up in recent weeks. Pace yourself sensibly though. You don’t have to get it all done in one mad rush.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will be in a plain-talking mood as the new week begins and that’s a good thing. Some of your friends and relatives need to be reminded that you do not exist merely for their convenience. You’ve let them take advantage of you long enough.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t let personal feelings get in the way of the facts today. If you can stay detached from what is taking place around you then it is far more likely that you will make the right call when the time comes to make a ruling of some kind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have always been a glass half full rather than a glass half empty sort – in fact most of the time you see your glass as filled to the brim – but rein in your enthusiasm a bit over the next few days, otherwise you’ll exhaust everyone, including yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If there is something you need to say, something you have been going over in your mind for several days, now is the time to speak up about it. You may be surprised to find that most people agree with you, certainly the people who matter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make the most of the sun and Pluto in your sign to let everyone know that what you say goes whether they like it or not. That may sound a bit extreme but if you lay down the law now it could save you a lot of time later on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you find that your enthusiasm for a work-related project diminishes today don’t force yourself to push ahead with it. Let it ride for a while and wait to see how things develop. What happens later in the week will motivate you all over again.

