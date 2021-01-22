 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: January 22

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The coming 12 months will see no end of remarkable and unexpected things taking place. Does that excite you or make you fearful? Whatever your emotional condition may be you must stay alert. New challenges bring new opportunities. Be ready for them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try to avoid upsetting people who have the power to make life tough for you. You don’t have to flatter them or be subservient but you do have to watch what you say and how you say it. You may think they are stupid but don’t let it show.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you make an effort to impress important people today it could give your reputation a much-needed boost. Get your act together and make sure those above you on the professional ladder know who you are and what you are capable of.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not be able to explain how you have reached a certain conclusion but the fact is you have and now you must stick with it even if other people start to question your thinking. Being a Gemini you may actually enjoy being the odd one out.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you need help it will most likely arrive at the last possible moment. Looking back a week or two from now you will realize there was never much chance that you would actually be harmed, but that won’t stop your heart beating faster today!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Think back to the start of the week and ask yourself if you missed something important. It’s more than possible you overlooked information that, had you noticed it, would have made life a lot simpler over the past few days. Better late than never though.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun in the work area of your chart, alongside Jupiter and Saturn, makes this the ideal time to look at the methods you use and the routines you live by and start thinking of ways to update them. Move the times Virgo – they won’t wait for long!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There really is no point arguing with someone whose outlook on life is at odds with your own. Either you find ways to work together or you agree to disagree and move off in different directions. To be honest Libra, you’re probably better off without them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make use of powerful cosmic activity in the domestic area of your chart to put relationships with family members on a stronger footing. Remember, it’s not about who may be right and who may be wrong, it’s about respecting each other’s differences – and that takes love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t need to tell those around you what you expect of them today – they will know instantly, from the look on your face, what needs to be done. You can be rather intimidating at times, but if it gets things moving that’s really no bad thing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you have been focusing on the material side of life lately – on money and investments and possessions – then give yourself a day off to have some fun. Someone you care for deeply could do with some attention. Let them know how much you care.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Social activities of all kinds should go well today, so forget about recent events and do whatever it takes to put a smile back on your face. If you can make those around you smile too it could be one of those days that come close to perfection.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Why so cautious? Why so reluctant to take risks? It’s because the sun is now moving through the most sensitive area of your chart and you don’t feel too sure of yourself. That’s okay. Maybe the universe wants you to take it easy for a while.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

