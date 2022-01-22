Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Opening up about your feelings may not come easy to you but if you make an effort over the coming year you’ll feel a lot better for it. Remember, a problem shared is a problem halved, so let loved ones know when you need their emotional support.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Get out and about this weekend and spend time with the kind of people who share your attitudes and beliefs. Group activities are well starred at the moment, so making an effort to do things with friends should be no effort at all.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be the sort to begin a project and then lose interest in it a few weeks later but there is a danger that could happen now. Whatever it is you are currently working on, the planets warn you MUST see it through to the end.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Take what happens in your stride and impress people with your ability to stay calm in challenging situations. With the sun and Mercury moving through one of the more thoughtful areas of your chart you’ll find solutions to even the toughest of problems.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to be aware that happiness is a state of mind and has little, if anything, to do with your material circumstances. If you lose something that used to be of value to you don’t mourn its loss – it creates a space for something better.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to develop a more easygoing attitude toward the people you live and work with and the first step is to be less suspicious of their motives. You don’t have to trust every word they say, of course, but try not to doubt every word either.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets warn there is a danger you could work yourself into the ground for no good reason this weekend. Others may be expecting more of you but you are under no obligation to run here, there and everywhere just because they tell you to.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Relationships are under favourable stars at the moment, and affairs of the heart in particular, so if there is someone you want to get close to just reach out and let them know. And if they’re unavailable? There’s plenty more fish in the sea.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There should be fewer domestic dramas than there have been of late but that does not mean you can ignore what loved ones are trying to say. Listen to their words and, more importantly, keep an eye on their body language – that will tell you the most.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Stay calm and don’t let little things get you down. The more hustle and bustle there is in the world the more you must strive to rise above it so you can see the bigger picture, a picture that is far less chaotic than some people imagine.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone will happily give you less than you deserve if they think they can get away with it, so stay sharp mentally and refuse to be intimidated physically or emotionally. Your self-control will worry them a lot more than they worry you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Remind yourself this weekend that in the greater scheme of things nothing is worth getting worked up about. It’s not just about winning and losing, it’s also about how you choose to play the game. And life is all about playing fair, make no mistake about that.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There will be times over the next 48 hours when you come across as a bit emotionally detached, but that’s only because you are wrestling with some very big thoughts. It won’t be long before you are the life and soul of the party again.

