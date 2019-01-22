Your daily horoscope: January 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus, planet of emotional and material values, and Jupiter, planet of expansion and good fortune, combine on your birthday – a solid gold cosmic promise that the coming year is going to be amazing. Whatever it is you desire the universe wants you to have it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Are you the sort of person who knows dreams can come true? Well you should be because today’s Venus-Jupiter link promises that not just good things, but great things, will occur over the next 24 hours. Make a wish and believe in it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is potentially a lucky day for you as Venus, your ruler, is in wonderfully good form. However, for best results you must banish any and all thoughts of failure from your mind. Think, feel and act as if you cannot lose – and you won’t.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is a danger that you could get emotional and say something to someone you love that you immediately regret. Whatever it is that has got you so worked up you must get over it. Don’t let it ruin what should otherwise be an excellent day.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t push yourself too hard over the next 24 hours, especially on the work front where, strangely, the less of an effort you make the more you get done. If you can get yourself into a relaxed state of mind then life will be a breeze.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no point trying to hide the way you feel about someone because your emotions are evident in your facial expressions and your body language. The good news is that your feelings for them are extremely positive – and loving too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No matter how badly you have fallen out with a friend or family member you can and you must patch things up with them today. Forget about what was said and done in the past and move forward together to a much brighter future.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem to be at one with the world at the moment – and the world is pretty fond of you too. Venus, your ruler, and Jupiter, planet of good fortune, combine in a way that encourages you to be sociable – not that you’ll need much persuading!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If something wonderful does not happen today it can only be because you are not trying hard enough. Someone, somewhere wants to be your friend and do things for you – and could even help make you money – so why not just let them?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A fantastic Venus-Jupiter conjunction in your sign makes this one of the best days of the year for you. If you approach life with an open heart and an inquisitive mind you will discover something that brings a joy that lasts forever.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If your head tells you one thing today but your heart tells you something different it is your heart you must listen to. Not everything in life can be explained rationally, so have faith that your inner self knows what it is doing and let it guide you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You know that what you are doing is right, even if a great many people say it is wrong, so carry on with it and trust that it will all come good in the end. The universe confirms that you are on the right track – so keep going!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more of an effort you make to be nice to people you work with today the more they will do for you in return. Someone you have always considered to be a rival, maybe even an enemy, will surprise you with their friendly attitude.

