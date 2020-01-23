Your daily horoscope: January 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday warns of unexpected changes, but a more positive Venus-Jupiter link suggests that your love life will be steady and secure and full of affection. One very special person will make this a very special year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must not allow your words to be twisted by other people. The reason they are trying to make you look bad is because they fear you are getting too far ahead of them in the popularity stakes – and they’re right, you are. Make the gap even wider!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are worrying about something that is simply not worth the effort. Today’s sun-Uranus link makes minor errors look far worse than they are, so relax and accept that into every life a little rain must fall – and that the Sun will shine again soon.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

All sorts of rumors are flying about at the moment and you would not be human if you did not believe that some of them might be true. But even if they are, what can you do about them? Nothing. So ignore them all and do your own thing.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s okay to be optimistic about money but don’t be so laidback about your cash-flow situation that you risk not getting paid what you deserve or, worse, paying out more to other people than they deserve. Control your money, don’t let it control you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It might be wise not to take everything you see or hear at face value today. Not that anyone is trying to lie to you, but with the sun at odds with Uranus there may be unexpected disruptions that change the whole dynamic of what’s going on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must look confident today, even though you may feel anything but. If you allow rivals to see that you are not entirely sure about what you are doing they could decide to take advantage of that fact – and make you feel even less confident than before.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you take nothing too seriously today you won’t go far wrong, and you may even find that romance is better than ever. With Venus, your ruler, linked kindly to Jupiter, your big heart will attract both good things and good people your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There were times of late when you wondered if maybe the universe was making things tough for you for the fun of it, but now you can see it was encouraging you to give of your best for a good reason. Today’s big challenge won’t faze you at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Travel plans may well be disrupted today but there is nothing much you can do about it, so stay calm and take events as they come. Do you really need to be on the move? If not, find ways to have fun where you already are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Think carefully before committing yourself to anything of a financial nature over the next 24 hours. A sun-Uranus link warns that even a small degree of impulsiveness on your part could have far-reaching consequences, some of which could hit your pocket.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The direct approach may not be the best approach today, even in situations that you want to deal with as quickly as possible. The planets suggest you will do better if you come at a problem from an angle rather than colliding with it head-on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will have to rethink your plans over the next 24 hours, which you won’t much enjoy, but the planets warn if you carry on the same as before you will use up a lot of energy getting nowhere. It’s okay to change course, it’s not a crime.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com