HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

This is the year you have been waiting for. This is the year when it all comes together and you finally accomplish something extraordinary. Don’t think too much about what you intend to do, just do it and let the cosmic tide carry you along.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you keep things simple over the next few days you won’t go far wrong. Most of all you must be clear in your mind what it is you are hoping to achieve and then focus on that to the exclusion of everything else. Success is guaranteed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is the perfect time to put yourself forward and show the world what you can do. Employers, senior colleagues and other authority figures will be impressed by how decisive you are – and that you appear to be totally lacking in self-doubt.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not be enthusiastic about what you have to do today but do it anyway to the best of your abilities. If you give 100 per cent at all times you may find you begin to enjoy what you thought of before as a bit of a chore.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have been carrying far too much emotional baggage around and need to find ways to let it all go. It might help if you could stop dwelling on events in the distant past that can no longer be changed. It’s time to move on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Because the sun is now moving through your opposite sign there will be times when you find yourself up against people who to your way of thinking are far too assertive. The best way to deal with people like that is to be assertive yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will have to fight for your right to set your own agenda over the coming week, especially on the work front where some of your colleagues seem to think they are permitted to control what you say and do. Show them how wrong they are.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You should be full of energy now the sun is moving through the most dynamic area of your chart and if you can find ways to channel that energy into creative activities there is no limit to what you can accomplish. It’s your turn to shine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some of the tasks you are faced with over the next few days may seem daunting but you have what it takes to make a success of them, so start the week with a smile on your face and let those around you see you believe in yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Yours is one of the more adventurous signs of the zodiac and with the Sun now moving through the most sociable area of your chart you won’t be shy about putting yourself about and making a name for yourself. Make sure it’s a good name!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you have fallen out of favor with someone whose support you may need in the future then make a serious effort to get back in their good books today. Show them you have taken their criticisms on board and won’t make the same mistakes twice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s time to throw caution to the wind and do all those fun things you have been dreaming of but, for one reason or another, never quite got around to. Be bold, be brave and be the one who makes good things happen in the world.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be minded to do something outrageous today, just to remind certain people that you are not the timid individual they seem to think you are. Don’t go too far though and do things that could make you look silly if they go wrong.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com