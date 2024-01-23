Open this photo in gallery: Aquarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

According to your birthday chart you will develop a passion for something that you fear may look a bit odd to people who do not share your lust for life. But so what? Since when have you been the sort to care what other people think? Go for it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A work-related issue that has been worrying you of late will be less of a concern now that Venus is moving into the career area of your chart. You will suddenly realize that it’s not the end of the world scenario that you feared it was.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you get the chance to escape from your usual environment for a while you must grab it with both hands. Just get on your bike and go. Where you travel to is of secondary importance to the fact that a change is as good as a rest.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If a loved one offers to help you make sense of a tricky set of circumstances today you would be wise to accept their advice. Most likely you are so close to the situation that you cannot see it clearly but they can, so listen and learn.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Love planet Venus moves into the partnership area of your chart today, so where before there were bad feelings and maybe even a touch of genuine anger everything should now be sweetness and light. Life is too short to hold grudges.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make it you No. 1 priority today to set aside your work for a while and recharge your physical, mental and emotional batteries, even if that means doing nothing at all. It does not matter what others expect of you, your well-being must come first.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is a rosy look to your stars at the moment, especially in the romance department where you will experience the kind of love and affection you so often crave but so rarely receive. It is also a good time for creative and artistic pursuits.

What does the year hold for you? From romantic prospects to career changes, a lookahead for 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you turn on the charm today you can easily win round a friend or colleague who has been having doubts about your commitment. Let them know that from here on in you intend to take your partnership seriously – and make sure you mean it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you have to give someone you love bad news today try putting a spin on it so they believe there is some good news in it as well. Not only will that make them feel better but they will be less inclined to blame you as the messenger.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be tempted to go on a spree now that values planet Venus is moving into the money area of your chart, but try to exercise some self-control. Are you so rich that you can afford to scatter your resources to the four winds? Probably not.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Although the sun has now left your sign this is still a potentially fun time for you, not least because Venus, planet of love, has replaced it. Relationships of all kinds are under excellent stars and if you are single there could be a new romance on the horizon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to be so offhand in your attitude toward people who are clearly not in your intellectual league. Words can hurt as well as heal, especially when dealing with friends and colleagues who are not as robust as you. Think before you speak.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The message of the stars today is that you need to focus all your energies, physical, mental and emotional, on activities that are likely to bring the quickest results. Why make life difficult for yourself by setting goals that could take years to reach?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com