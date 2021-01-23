Your daily horoscope: January 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Jupiter link on your birthday suggests there will be numerous changes over the coming year, and some of them will be hugely disruptive. You are one of the few who can benefit from those changes in positive ways, IF you stay calm and always use your head.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may think you can get away with just about anything but Mars, your ruler, at odds with Jupiter, planet of excess, warns there will be a price to pay if you cut corners or break rules today. On this occasion, if no other, don’t push your luck.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your sign has a reputation for being cool, calm and collected, even under extreme levels of pressure, but the current cosmic picture is designed to test that theory to the limit. Whatever occurs over the next 24 hours make sure you don’t overreact.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Adopt a more positive attitude to what is going on around you. Too often of late you have taken an either-or view of events and, inevitably, got angry or depressed when things did not go your way. All roads lead to where you most need to go.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What occurs this weekend will remind you of the fact that nothing stays the same forever, nor should you want it to. Don’t despair if you are pushed in a direction you don’t want to go, because almost certainly that is the direction in which you need to travel.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The saying ‘What does not destroy you makes you stronger’ very much applies to you now. Events beyond your control will make this a challenging few days for you, but if you stand firm and refuse to panic you may find you cope with unexpected ease.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No doubt there will be times this weekend when you wish you were somewhere else, doing something else, but the fact is you are going to have to stay right where you are and sort out what’s been going wrong. Make your every thought and action count.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If your instincts tell you to be cautious this weekend you must not ignore them. Jupiter in the most dynamic area of your chart makes it look as if you cannot fail but other influences warn there are powerful counter forces at work, so be careful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can see which way the wind is blowing concerning a partnership and you know it means you may have to go your separate ways. Don’t try to hold on to what is no longer any good for you. Let it go and make space for something better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have a tendency to say things without considering the consequences and the planets warn if you do that now the results could be disastrous. You may not care what other people think of your remarks but that won’t stop them making you pay for them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is no point trying to hide your feelings because other people can read on your face what is going on in your head and your heart. Be honest about what is bothering you and don’t worry that your doubts might reflect badly on you, because they won’t.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Freedom of thought and expression are important to you, and you won’t take kindly to anyone who tries to tie you down. That’s fair enough but some people have the power to successfully oppose you today, so be smart in what you choose to say and do.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem to be in one of those moods when you give more weight to outrageous fantasies than you do to the evidence in front of your eyes. Make a conscious mental effort to look only at the facts this weekend – they’re actually quite comforting.

